Red Force Divas guard against complacency ahead of T20 Blaze

TT Red Force Divas coach Merissa Aguilleira -

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas coach Merissa Aguilleira said the most important thing for her charges will be to guard against complacency when they start their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s T20 Blaze campaign at Arnos Vale Playing Field in St Vincent on January 13.

The TT women’s team are currently in a training camp ahead of the January 13-24 tournament, which then leads directly into a truncated CG United Women’s Super50 tournament, which will be played from January 27-31. Both tournaments are being played in St Vincent, with TT’s 14-member team being announced on January 6. TT placed fifth in last year’s T20 Blaze, but were crowned champs of the 2025 Super50 tournament after defeating Barbados by seven wickets in the final in St Kitts.

The TT squad will depart for the T20 Blaze on January 10, and although Aguilleira said the players are in fine shape and spirits after weeks and months of preparation, she wants them to maintain full focus for the hectic period of cricket ahead.

“The problem I think with the players is complacency. They’re not short of training,” Aguilleira said, during an interview with Newsday on January 6. “They have been playing really hard and hitting the ball really well, and occupying the crease. What they have been doing for their 50 overs and T20 (preparation) is executing. They have been running hard between the wickets. I think it’s complacency and just not being consistent. That’s my major focus when it comes to the team and ensuring their confidence level is where it’s supposed to be.”

The TT team will be captained by off-spinner Karishma Ramharack, the TT Cricket Board’s (TTCB) Female International Cricketer of the Year for 2025, with Shunelle Sawh serving as her deputy. The squad isn’t short on experience as champion off-spinner Anisa Mohammed is in the ranks alongside veteran players such as Britney Cooper and Lee Ann Kirby, last year’s Women’s Premiership Player of the Year. Trinbago Knight Riders and West Indies under-19 off-spinner Samara Ramnath, 18, is also in the squad, with 15-year-old leg-spinner Shriya Jairam being a new addition to the team.

After assessing the team’s performances last year, Aguilleira and the TT Women’s Cricket Association management felt it best to make some adjustments to the team’s preparation and the approach to batting in particular, with Robert Samuels being brought in as a batting coach last September. Hailing Samuels as “one of the best batting coaches throughout the Caribbean,” Aguilleira said the team’s improvement was evident and wants to see it carried into the regional competitions.

With fitness also being a concern, the team was able to play at least three two-day matches from late December into the turn of the new year to help players bat longer and place more value on their wickets.

“That has really helped us tremendously. Our fitness has been an issue, and especially knowing these tournaments are playing together, we knew the importance of the fitness aspect of things, so we have been working on our fitness and allowing the girls to understand their roles and responsibilities.”

She thanked the TTCB for assisting with the staging of the two-day matches, which have been followed by T20 and 50-over practice games as well. One of those T20 matches included a fixture under lights, as TT are set to begin their T20 Blaze campaign against Barbados with a night-time matchup in Arnos Vale. The team was also scheduled to play their final 50-over practice game against a men’s team at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on January 7.

While batting and fitness are no doubt critical components to any team’s success on the field, Aguilleira and the staff also touched on the mental aspect of the game, which saw the team having a sports psychology session with the Sports Company of TT on January 6.

Though TT’s men’s and women’s teams just missed out on gold at last month’s Bolivarian Games in Peru, Aguilleira said she has seen good signs and thinks the team is on an upward trajectory.

“Coming out of Peru, we had an opportunity to play some games against some of the regional teams as well. Even though we didn’t come out on top, I think based on what everyone saw, we were head and shoulders above the rest, which was good,” she said.

“We clicked in a lot of areas, but what we needed to do was just maintain our composure. It’s something we have been working on mentally...we’re trying our best to ensure the girls are well prepared and they aren’t lacking anything at all.”

Aguilleira knows the two tournaments won’t be easy for her squad, but they are relishing the opportunities ahead, particularly as they try to retain the Super50 title.

“Even if TT came from the bottom of the table, we’d always be a target. I don’t know if it’s the red, white and black, but...we have always been a target. We’re aware of that, we accept it, and we welcome it with open arms.”

TT women’s team for CWI T20 Blaze and CG United Super50:

Karishma Ramharack (captain), Shunelle Sawh, (vice-captain), Britney Cooper, Deliannys Espinoza-Herrera, Brianna Harricharan, Shriya Jairam, Djenaba Joseph, Amelia Khan, Lee Ann Kirby, Anisa Mohammed, Nadia Mohammed, Samara Ramnath, Amrita Ramtahal, Shalini Samaroo.

Management: Merissa Aguilleira (coach), Marjorie Thomas (manager), Mariah Griffith (physio), Wayne Samuel (trainer).