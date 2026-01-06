Preventing chaos slide

THE EDITOR: What keeps a country from sliding into chaos during transition are functioning neutral institutions, operating without interruption:

The non-negotiables during transition:

* Police service – visible, paid, commanded, and obeyed

* Defence/border security – to prevent armed groups, mercenaries, or foreign proxies

* Courts and prosecutors – even if limited, they must function to deter lawlessness

* Fire, medical, utilities – electricity, water, fuel distribution

* Revenue and customs systems – salaries must be paid, especially to security forces

Once any of these stop working, criminals move faster than governments.

Haiti didn’t descend into chaos overnight. It happened through:

* Politicised police

* Gangs replacing state authority

* Courts becoming irrelevant

* Elites fleeing or cutting private deals

* Security forces unpaid or compromised

Now multiply that scenario by:

* A much larger population

* Heavier weapons already in circulation

* Organised criminal networks with international links

* Political factions with armed supporters

* Foreign interests quietly backing different outcomes

That’s how you get systemic collapse, not just unrest.

The nightmare scenario

Without safeguards:

* Looting becomes organised

* Rapes and murders go unpunished

* Vigilante justice emerges

* Communities arm themselves

* Gangs become de facto governments

* Borders become meaningless

At that point, restoring order costs far more blood and time than preserving institutions ever would.

The hard truth

* You can change governments, you cannot “pause” a state

* Security forces must remain intact, paid, and disciplined

* Courts must continue operating, even imperfectly

* Any transition that dismantles institutions first is reckless

Countries don’t fall because people protest; they fall when institutions stop working.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail