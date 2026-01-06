Preventing chaos slide
THE EDITOR: What keeps a country from sliding into chaos during transition are functioning neutral institutions, operating without interruption:
The non-negotiables during transition:
* Police service – visible, paid, commanded, and obeyed
* Defence/border security – to prevent armed groups, mercenaries, or foreign proxies
* Courts and prosecutors – even if limited, they must function to deter lawlessness
* Fire, medical, utilities – electricity, water, fuel distribution
* Revenue and customs systems – salaries must be paid, especially to security forces
Once any of these stop working, criminals move faster than governments.
Haiti didn’t descend into chaos overnight. It happened through:
* Politicised police
* Gangs replacing state authority
* Courts becoming irrelevant
* Elites fleeing or cutting private deals
* Security forces unpaid or compromised
Now multiply that scenario by:
* A much larger population
* Heavier weapons already in circulation
* Organised criminal networks with international links
* Political factions with armed supporters
* Foreign interests quietly backing different outcomes
That’s how you get systemic collapse, not just unrest.
The nightmare scenario
Without safeguards:
* Looting becomes organised
* Rapes and murders go unpunished
* Vigilante justice emerges
* Communities arm themselves
* Gangs become de facto governments
* Borders become meaningless
At that point, restoring order costs far more blood and time than preserving institutions ever would.
The hard truth
* You can change governments, you cannot “pause” a state
* Security forces must remain intact, paid, and disciplined
* Courts must continue operating, even imperfectly
* Any transition that dismantles institutions first is reckless
Countries don’t fall because people protest; they fall when institutions stop working.
GORDON LAUGHLIN
via e-mail
Comments
"Preventing chaos slide"