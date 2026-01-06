Penal man on $80,000 bail for gun, ammo charges

A MASTER in the High Court has granted a 39-year-old man from Penal $80,000 surety bail, charged with the possession of a gun and ammunition.

On January 5, Cornelius Ali appeared before Master Kateisha Ambrose-Persadsingh, who granted the bail and adjourned the case to February 2.

The matter was also transferred to the Siparia Magistrates’ First Court.

South Western Division (SWD) police arrested Ali on January 3 and later charged him with the two offences.

Meanwhile, SWD Task Force officers, with assistance of officers from the Point Fortin CID, the Air Support Unit and members of the Defence Force, arrested three suspects during an operation carried out in the Point Fortin district, between 8 pm on January 5 and 1 am on January 6.

Police said two of the suspects, 40 and 26, were wanted in connection with state of emergency investigations. The third suspect, 34, was held for possession of ammunition. All three are from Point Fortin.

In the Southern Division, officers of the Mon Repos CID carried out an exercise between 10 am and 6 pm on January 5.

They arrested a 20-year-old man from California, in connection with several serious offences, including rape, grievous sexual assault, larceny and kidnapping.

Investigations are ongoing.