Odle wins NCC’s Welcome to the Gayelle in Moruga

Former five-time, national, stickfighting champion, O’Neil Odle won the top prize at the inaugural National Carnival Commission (NCC) Welcome to the Gayelle competition.

The NCC hosted the event at the Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sport Facility, Moruga on January 3.

A January 4 release from the Ministry of Culture and Community Development said another competition will take place on January 10 at Debe Junction from 7 pm and another one on January 17 at Constantine Park, Macoya Road, Tunapuna.

It said the January 3 competition was “marked by intense competition.”

It added there were several entertainment pieces as well as generous public support from over 200 patrons.

“The inaugural event surpassed all expectations with more than a dozen entrants from across the nation squaring off for a chance to win the top prize of $10,000,” it added.

Selwyn John placed second while Terrance Marcano got third place.

The ministry said the competition is meant to further strengthen the national stickfighting circuit.

“Welcome to the Gayelle is a single-round competition that is being hosted in various communities and features attractive prizes for the participants as well as a variety of entertainment and cultural pieces for the patrons,” it said.

It added that admission to Welcome to the Gayelle is free and the bouts will be livestreamed on NCC’s YouTube channel as well as NCC’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“The NCC sincerely thanks last Saturday’s participants and their loyal supporters for their roles in preserving and promoting stick fighting in Moruga, and eagerly looks forward to more top flight competition on January 10 and January 17 at Debe Junction and Constantine Park respectively.”