No mental help for teachers, EAP inaccessible

Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath -

TEACHERS struggling with personal and workplace challenges are now being asked to fork out $450 per session for counselling as the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) is no longer accessible.

Speaking to Newsday on condition of anonymity, a Secondary School teacher said he received the shocking news this week after he called his provider to book a session but was told he would have to pay for it out of his own pocket.

According to the Chief Personnel Office website, "The EAP is intended to promote the health, safety and welfare of all individuals employed in agencies and to improve productivity within the public service."

It said employees can access five free sessions annually.

The teacher said he was taken aback by the change in policy as he attended several sessions in 2025, most recently in December.

Asked what was his reaction, he said, "Shock and anger."

He complained of massive burnout among members of the teaching service and said many are struggling to cope.

"The programme provides teachers with an outlet to help them to refocus, when they are dealing with issues within the school that can at times be overwhelming. It keeps teachers from... I believe that it keeps teachers from having mental breakdowns. It's a highly stressful job no matter how long you've been in it."

TTUTA president Crystal Ashe confirmed to Newsday on January 6 that he has received complaints from other teachers about their inability to access EAP and has requested an explanation from the Ministry of Education.

Newsday spoke briefly with Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath on January 6, asking him to confirm whether the programme has been suspended. However, he said he would make enquiries with the Permanent Secretary and asked Newsday to WhatsApp all relevant questions.

However, up to publication, no response was forthcoming.

Ashe said TTUTA received no correspondence about the ministry possibly suspending the programme and the union is seeking clarity.

Ashe agreed that the EAP is an invaluable service which he has also used.

"The EAP is extremely important. What it does, it provides a free service to members of the service and their family members. Some of them are (upset) in the fact that they need the service and now you telling them they can't access the service."

He said the counselling is usually provided by Elders Associates Ltd and he called for clarity on the future of the programme.

"I know Elders provide a quality service and we want to make sure if not them, at least somebody comparable continues with the service."

He described teaching as a "highly stressful job."

"There have been research papers to prove that. It's one of the most stressful jobs in the world. There are some jobs due to the nature you're not allowed to take sensitive information home – but not with teaching.

"Teaching, you're there whole day with the children; you're the mother, the father and the counsellor, and yuh have to deal with the parents too. Most teachers take the work home to finish it. They need a little break."

He said teachers, like everyone else, have their own personal problems and the EAP helps them find that balance between their job and family life.

"The EAP provides an opportunity for them to get the professionals service to sometimes even keep their families together," Ashe said.

The Secondary School teacher said he fears for his colleagues' well-being if a solution is not found.

Cutbacks in the EAP programme have been occurring, with one recent casualty being in the health sector.

Newsday spoke to a senior nurse on January 6 who revealed that the EAP was discontinued after the general election. However, she said an alternative is in place whereby nurses can access counselling in-house through the relevant department at the hospital.

While grateful that the service is still being provided, she said her peers feel uncomfortable seeking counselling in their own workplace.

"They feel people will see them going for sessions and their business will come out," she said.

She believes less people are accessing counselling because of the change.

She said some nurses "kicked up a fuss" when they were told the EAP was ended but they have come to accept it as one of the cost-cutting measures by government.

TT Registered Nurses Association president Idi Stuart said in-house counselling has always been an option, but he too confirmed that the external service has ended.

A fire officer who accessed EAP at Elders Associated Ltd said there have been cases of people abusing the programme. He said some people book sessions and do not attend the session without calling to cancel.

Newsday sent questions to Chief Personnel Officer Darryl Dindial about the cost of EAP to the State and which public servants currently have access to the programme. He promised to forward the questions to the official in charge of the EAP but there was no response up to publication.