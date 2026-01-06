Newly-promoted Shiva Boys ready to battle SSCL giants

Shiva Boys' Hindu College 2025 championship division cricket team, along with staff and supporters. -

THE start of the 2026 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premier I division 50-over competition will bowl off later this month, and newly promoted Shiva Boys’ Hindu College will match their ability alongside the top cricket schools in the country.

The Shiva cricketers have been putting in the hard yards since September, said team manager Shane Lutchman.

“We have been putting in the work. Now it is coming up to the (start of the) season, so we are hoping for the best.”

The last time Shiva Boys played in the premier I division was in 2022.

Shiva Boys’ Hindu College earned a spot in the premier I division after winning the south championship division in 2025. Shiva Boys’, along with Queen’s Royal College (QRC), winners of the north championship division, will battle against the best school cricketers in TT. Presentation College Chaguanas, Presentation College San Fernando, Hillview College, Naparima College, St Mary’s College and Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College are the other schools in the eight-team tournament.

The SSCL has restructured the league as the championship division will now be called the premier II division – broken up into a south premier II competition and a north premier II tournament. The winner of each division will be promoted to the 2027 premier I competition.

SSCL president Nigel Maraj explained that the premier I will have eight teams this year instead of ten because of financial and logistical reasons. A shorter competition will allow students to focus on their CSEC and CAPE mock examinations at the end of this term.

Lutchman said besides batting, bowling and fielding, his players must keep their head in the game.

“Guys always have to be thinking, you always have to outthink your opponent.”

Every player on the team must contribute if Shiva are to compete with the “big boys” of the SSCL, said Lutchman.

“We try to ensure our team has skills at different levels, so you can be able to adapt. Everybody on the team must be able to bat because everybody at some point will be called on to bat. Then you must have a proper mix of bowlers...develop your pacers and different type of spinners.”

Jaden Seurattan and Justin Hamid are both medium pacers, while Ghuran brothers – Sajiv and Adam – are left-arm spinners. Mickhel Sookdeo, who had a strong season in 2025, also bowls left-arm spin.

Lutchman said most of the players from the 2025 south championship title-winning team are still with the squad.

“The team has not changed that much. One or two guys have moved on, graduated and stuff like that, but the core of the team is still there and there is always players building and coming into the set up. The team looks pretty decent and we will go out there and do our best.”

Kiran Singh, Antonio Bachoo, Hamid, Seurattan and Sookdeo are some of the names expected to lead from the front for this season, Lutchman said. A captain has not been selected to lead the team, but Singh and Hamid are among the senior players on the squad.

Shiva Boys’ were also crowned championship division champions last season with a narrow ten-run win over QRC. Singh and Sookdeo will be eyeing performances similar to what they achieved in that final.

Singh cracked 78 and Sookdeo led with the ball with 3/32.

Promoted teams often find the adjustment to the premier I flight a bumpy one, with many teams being demoted after just one year.