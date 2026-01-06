New cargo vessel to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago soon

MV Blue Wave Harmony. -

TOBAGO will soon have a new passenger and cargo vessel to service the inter-island sea bridge.

The National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) announced on January 6 that a new vessel, MV Blue Wave Harmony, has been secured to replace the MV Cabo Star upon the expiry of its lease.

In a statement, Nidco said the MV Blue Wave Harmony is expected to arrive tentatively in Trinidad on January 18, depending on conditions.

It said the securing of the vessel follows a deliberate and carefully managed procurement process, to ensure improved operational compatibility at both the Port of Port of Spain and the Port of Scarborough, whilst also delivering enhanced cargo capacity, passenger comfort, operational safety, reliability, and reduced transit times.

Nidco said the vessel would allow hauliers, truckers and users transporting heavier cargo to benefit from improved onboard passenger comfort comparable to that of the passenger ferry service.

The company described the MV Blue Wave Harmony as a “more capable and reliable vessel.”

Its key attributes include improved operational reliability, with four main engines providing increased redundancy, reduced risk of service disruption and improved travel times.

Nidco said the vessel also offers enhanced passenger amenities, including 73 passenger cabins, each equipped with beds and bathrooms; a 142-seat self-service restaurant; lounge and entertainment areas; and improved accessibility features, including a passenger lift.

Users also can look forward to increased cargo capacity, accommodating approximately 125 freight units, compared to about 90 trailers on the Cabo Star, allowing for more consistent and reliable cargo movement, it added.