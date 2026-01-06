My tribute to Osbourne Charles

THE EDITOR: The witness on the stand resembled a woman I knew as “Miss Mavis,” She was middle-aged, plump and of East Indian descent. Unlike Miss Mavis – who had two husbands living in the same house with her, one in his eighties, whom she had married at age 12 and for whom she had borne two children, and the other in his early fifties, whom she had not married but with whom she also had two children – the witness had no husband. She had had a husband once but he had been murdered and she was in court to testify against the man accused of his murder.

In her testimony, she had positively identified the accused as the murderer. She had said that she knew him well, had seen him often in the neighbourhood and on that fateful day, she had seen him up and down the whole day, “every minute of the day.”

Defence counsel raised his chin, stared at her and began his onslaught on her testimony. It began innocently enough, like a walk in the park, until she tripped and fell into the abyss of incredulity.

“Do you cook, madam?” he asked.

“Yes, sir,” she responded.

“Do you clean your house?”

Yes, sir,” she replied.

“Do you wash dishes?”

“Yes, sir,” she said.

“Do you wash clothes, madam?”

"Yes, sir.”

"So when you say that you see him every minute of the day, you were not telling the truth. You were lying."

“Yes, sir.”

“That will be all for this witness.”

The witness, Ms Mavis' lookalike, resumed her seat, confused about what had transpired.

I was incensed and at the end of the day’s proceedings, I boldly approached Osbourne Charles.

“Had that been my mother you had destroyed on the witness stand, I would never forgive you.”

He looked at me with some disdain, steupsed and turned his back on me.

My inexperienced and unlearned self (I was then a first-year law student) did not appreciate, then, that Osbourne Charles was merely doing his duty, that his job was to discredit the prosecution witness, so her evidence would not be believed by the jury.

After years of training and observing him, as well as Desmond Allum, Vernon De Lima, Teddy Guerra and other notable lawyers practise their craft, I lost my innocence and was able to marry the book-learning with the practicalities of law. But that case has stood out in my memory.

I knew that I had learnt my lesson when I was involved in a murder case involving a teenage accused and a teenage victim. The father of the victim was a police officer. My senior had given me the responsibility of cross- examining both parents of the deceased. It was my opportunity to practise what I had learnt from Osbourne Charles.

I was able to extract from the parents their son’s previous history, which revealed his propensity for violence and show that the incident had occurred on the road near to my client’s home, which was in the opposite direction from the home of the victim. The extensive injuries suffered by my client showed a case of self-defence.

As I left the court that day, the then commissioner of police, Trevor Paul, beckoned to me from outside the witness room. He said to me, “Mrs Ahye, you win your case already.”

Within 15 minutes of retiring, the jury returned a not guilty verdict. As I breathed a sigh of relief, I silently thanked Osbourne Charles for the lessons learnt. Today, as we mourn his passing, on behalf of scores of other lawyers, who have benefited from his expertise over the years, I express our gratitude and pray the Lord directs the angels to escort him into the heavenly court.

HAZEL THOMPSON-AHYE

Attorney