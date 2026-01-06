Looking forward to next World Cup

Dwight Yorke - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: TT did not qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup under Dwight Yorke's leadership.

Let us look forward to the next World Cup.

The starting team must be young. Experience will come with time. The team must be home-based.

Foreign-based players see home-based games as fete matches where everybody wins. It's eat, drink, play and be merry. The result matters not.

Who can we afford at this present time? Who will go? Keep Yorke.

Winning is not everything. It is the only thing. Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town