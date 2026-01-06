Leading by example

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour:

I write to you in a spirit of respect, candour, and shared concern for the safety and well-being of our citizens.

Let me begin by acknowledging and applauding your tenacity in taking the difficult decision to increase traffic fines. Few ministers relish being the bearer of unpopular news, particularly at a time of year traditionally associated with goodwill and generosity.

As someone who once held the portfolio as minister of works and transport, I must confess that I am not certain I would have had the heart – or perhaps the gumption – to impose a 100 per cent increase in fines, effective January 1, and announced on Christmas night. The timing and manner of the announcement, arriving quietly in the middle of the festive season, struck many as something of a “Grinch who stole Christmas” moment.

That said, timing notwithstanding, decisive action was clearly required. Whether the objective of the increased fines is to curb the alarming rise in lawlessness on our nation’s roadways, to reduce the tragic toll of road fatalities, or indeed to contribute much-needed revenue to the public purse, I accept that stronger penalties are a legitimate tool in confronting the growing disregard for basic road rules.

Road carnage has become far too familiar. Doing nothing was not an option.

At my advanced age of 82, I am a much slower and more observant driver. I therefore wish to raise a few matters for your consideration, clarity, and the wider public interest.

First, there is the issue of jaywalking, which has become increasingly endemic on our roads. From my vantage point behind the wheel, not whizzing past but moving carefully and deliberately, I have observed what can only be described as a “bounce me nah” culture. Pedestrians, often glued to their mobile phones, engaged in animated conversations, step into traffic with alarming confidence – ignoring traffic lights, pedestrian crossings, and oncoming vehicles.

This behaviour places not only pedestrians at risk, but motorists as well, particularly elderly drivers and those navigating busy thoroughfares. I would welcome clarity on whether pedestrian enforcement and public education will form part of a broader road safety strategy, lest responsibility be seen as resting solely with drivers.

Second, and perhaps more critically, I seek clarification regarding the roadworthiness of the government’s own vehicle fleet. This includes, but is not limited to, the fleet of large black Prados, Fortuners and similar vehicles assigned to government ministries and ministers; NP tankers; T&TEC, WASA and TSTT vehicles; fire tenders; police, prison service and Defence Force vehicles; PTSC buses; and other state-owned or state-operated conveyances.

Have these vehicles been inspected? Will they be inspected under the same standards now being strictly enforced on private citizens?

If the answer is yes, it would be useful for the public to know this, and the likely cost to the taxpayer, and the timeline for such inspections – full transparency and accountability. If the answer is no – and I sincerely hope that will not be the case – then the inevitable question must be asked: why not?

The registration numbers on some of these vehicles suggest considerable vintage, and age alone makes roadworthiness a legitimate and necessary concern. The state, minister, must lead by example. Public confidence in enforcement depends heavily on the perception that the rules apply equally to all – citizen and government alike.

Let me be clear: I raise these matters not to undermine your efforts, but to strengthen them. You have taken a bold first step. The next phase must ensure that enforcement is comprehensive, fair, and credible, supported by functioning systems and visible accountability.

I commend your courage in confronting indiscipline on our roads. With thoughtful follow-through, transparent communication, and consistent application, this initiative can mark a turning point toward safer roads and restored public trust.

I thank you for your attention and wish you fortitude in the demanding task you have undertaken.

DR JACK A WARNER

former minister of

works and transport