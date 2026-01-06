Ian Alleyne gives Sando mayor deadline for apology

Ian Alleyne -

Attorneys for television personality Ian Alleyne have given San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris until 4 pm on January 9 to issue a public apology over statements made on social media in December, failing which defamation proceedings will be filed in the High Court.

In a pre-action protocol letter dated January 6, attorneys Saira Lakhan and Devi Ramnarine demanded that Parris publish a public apology on the same Facebook platform where the comments appeared, immediately cease from making further defamatory statements, and compensate Alleyne for reputational damage and losses allegedly suffered.

Alleyne, the host of Crime Watch and operator of the Ian Alleyne Network Ltd, was described in the letter as a prominent journalist and media personality whose livelihood depended on public trust, credibility and integrity. His attorneys contend that his professional reputation was seriously harmed by comments posted by Parris on December 11, 2025.

According to the letter, Alleyne was lawfully present on Cipero Street, San Fernando, in his capacity as a journalist covering a fire at the Radica Trading Building when Parris later published a Facebook post directly referencing him. The post, accompanied by a photograph of Alleyne, allegedly described him as an “attention seeker” and included language which the attorneys argue is a derogatory slur in local parlance intended to demean and ridicule.

The attorneys maintain that the words were untrue, malicious and defamatory, particularly given that they were published by a sitting mayor and “first citizen” of San Fernando, whose statements carry enhanced weight and influence. They further note that Parris maintains a significant social media presence across multiple platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, increasing the reach and impact of the publication.

Although the post was later removed, Alleyne’s attorneys say screenshots were captured and widely republished, including by high-profile social media accounts with large followings. They allege that the reposts generated thousands of reactions, comments and shares, amplifying the alleged harm well beyond the original audience and extending to an international viewership.

The letter contends Alleyne suffered widespread embarrassment, emotional distress, damage to his professional standing, loss of business opportunities during the peak Christmas period, and distress to his immediate family, including his 17-year-old son. It also alleges that Alleyne was forced to decline professional engagements and media appearances as a result of the fallout.

Parris is accused of misusing his public office and platform to bully and publicly humiliate Alleyne, thereby compounding the alleged defamation. The attorneys argue that the statements lowered Alleyne in the estimation of right-thinking members of society and exposed him to ridicule and contempt.

If the mayor fails to respond by the stated deadline, Alleyne’s attorneys say a High Court claim will be filed seeking damages, injunctive relief and other orders arising from the alleged defamation.