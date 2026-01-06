How to exercise all year

Fitness instructor Richard Roberts. - Photo courtesy Richard Roberts

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The year 2026 has started and many people may be highly motivated and committed to maintaining that New Year resolution of becoming fit.

However, sometimes those plans quickly unravel in mere weeks. According to fitness instructor Richard L Roberts, the key to long-term success lies not in extreme promises, but in realistic, well-managed expectations.

Roberts has been involved in bodybuilding and fitness since 1985. Over the years, he has completed numerous courses in fitness training and administration. He has also taken a sabbatical from his role as the elected vice president of the TT Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation and currently serves as an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Pro Elite judge.

He said people begin fitness journeys for many reasons including people who may wish to improve their physical image, people who may have lifestyle health issues which they neglected over the festive season and wish to fall back in line, some who are simply becoming conscious of the importance of wellness and longevity and the benefits derived from the change of lifestyle on their pockets in the long-term, some people just want to be fit and “look good” for Carnival while others just wish to relieve stress and socialise in that setting.

Roberts added, “With the exception of being motivated simply for the Carnival season, all the above reasons constitute good motives for embarking on a fitness programme.”

Where many fall off, he said, is discipline and pacing. Roberts said the “drop-off” often comes from “improper training programmes that are inappropriate for the intended goals” and from attempting too much at once.

“The process should be measured and gradually applied.

“Patience with oneself and realistic expectations are of paramount importance. Otherwise, frustrations will set in and cause quitting.”

He added that the inability to self-motivate sometimes results in the fall-off and individuals may require a training partner or personal instructor to achieve their goals.

For Roberts, fitness is not about quick fixes, but about building habits that can be sustained long after the New Year enthusiasm fades.

When it comes to long-term progress, he believes consistency and intensity must work together. “When we compare consistency with intensity in terms of long-term fitness goals, it seems like a no-brainer. Consistency will look like the obvious choice, and it matters a lot in preparing the mind and body to become disciplined.”

He said, however, studies are pointing to the fact that the body adapts very quickly to routine and becomes less responsive over long periods of repeatedly doing the same thing.

“This can have a plateauing effect on the desired result and affect us mentally with regards to staying the course.

“Both intensity and consistency play important roles in our fitness programmes by keeping it effective and interesting.”

He stressed that this results in a reduced likelihood of becoming bored, losing motivation, or dropping out altogether.

Roberts emphasised the critical role stretching plays in overall fitness, saying stretching is the single most important component of a fitness programme.

He said as muscles grow stronger, they do not always return to a fully relaxed state, and without proper stretching they can become tight, place pressure on the skeletal system, stress the joints, and reduce mobility, while also contributing to inflammation and pain.

Drawing on personal experience, he said skipping post-workout stretching can be harmful, noting that “neglecting to stretch after workouts can be seriously counterproductive and result in consistent injuries to both joints and muscles.”

Roberts recommended dedicating an entire day to stretching as part of a routine. While advising against extensive stretching before exercise, he instead encourages a light stretch and warm-up to prepare the body for effective training.

For those who claim they are too busy to exercise and simply cannot find the time, Roberts said time constraints are often a matter of perspective, explaining that “a busy schedule is relative to the individual.”

He said, “Once someone is properly motivated, the schedule matters little.”

He further noted that even short sessions can be effective and recommended committing to “15 minutes of cardiovascular exercises and 20 minutes of strength training daily, for at least three days a week.”

This can deliver meaningful health benefits provided the programme is well designed and caters to ample rest to facilitate proper recovery, he said.

Push-ups, pull-ups, jump-rope, sit-ups, uphill sprints and other body-weight exercises can be combined into an effective routine to achieve excellent results and build both strength and physique, Roberts said.

He cautioned against impatience, calling it one of the most common mistakes.

“They tend to want to return to their former condition and fitness levels all at once,” he said, which often leads to injury, overexertion soreness and longer downtime before the next session. “For the neophyte, it’s similar. There is always a quick fix in mind. The answer is to manage your expectations and know what is realistic and not supernatural.”

Roberts stressed that having a programme not carefully tailored to your specific situation often results in injury or disenchantment or both, leading to a possible fall off.

“Make the activity a fun experience. I have learnt over the years that passion drives excellence.”

Rest was also just as important as training, he said.

“One simply cannot build a lasting structure on a surface that is constantly moving and is less dense than the materials you are using to build,” Roberts said.

He explained that rest and recovery, along with proper nutrition and hydration will inevitably lead to greater results, well-being, and satisfaction.

Roberts challenged the common belief that physical activity must automatically decline with age, noting that his own view is “a bit more complex in its approach.”

He noted once key health markers such as blood pressure, blood sugar, organ function, and heart health are in check, individuals can still participate in relatively high-intensity training, provided their programme is carefully designed.

Roberts said, however, that activities placing excessive stress on the joints — such as running on hard or uneven surfaces and exercises involving jumping — should be approached carefully, particularly where the wrists, elbows, shoulders, and hips are concerned.

He recommended machine-based training, often a safer option when lifting heavier weights, “as they assist the joints by restricting the possibility of shearing or moving outside of the designed range of the joint.”

Above all, he encouraged older adults to stay active, advising them to increase stretching and cardiovascular work to 50 per cent and to “not be intimidated by age ever.”

For 2026 and beyond, the fitness enthusiast reminded individuals to set realistic objectives and manage their expectations.

He added, “Research your exercise programme well. Avoid engaging in fad. Make it a lifestyle, not a new year’s resolution and be focused, but have fun.”