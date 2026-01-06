Holders Army face 'Cale,' hunt TTPFL lead

Defence Force flanker Kaihim Thomas (right) takes on a Cibao FC player during 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup action. FILE PHOTO -

TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) holders Defence Force (23 points) can move to the summit of the 2025/26 league standings on January 7 when they face the eighth-placed Caledonia AIA (ten points) in a rescheduled match at the St James Police Barracks. The match will be played from 8 pm, with a rejuvenated Eagles FC (ten points) team tackling the cellar-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (five points) from 6 pm in the first match of the double-header.

The Devorn Jorsling-coached Defence Force team are the only team with an unbeaten record in the 12-team tier one, having won seven matches to go along with two draws. The Army/Coast Guard combination have two games in hand on leaders and rivals Miscellaneous Police FC (25 points) and the second-placed Club Sando (24 points) and will assume a one-point lead on the table with a victory over Caledonia.

On the last match day on January 3, Defence Force battled to a 3-1 victory over San Juan Jabloteh (12 points) at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, with goals from Kaihim Thomas, Isaiah Garcia and returning skipper Kevin Molino. The clash against Jabloteh saw Defence Force facing their former ace marksman in Isaiah “Bongo” Leacock, who scored on debut for the San Juan outfit before celebrating in front of Jorsling in the opposing dugout.

Defence Force eventually had the last laugh, though, and will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run as round one draws to a close. Meanwhile, “Cale” will aim to bounce back from their loss to Eagles in a seven-goal thriller at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground in their last match.

With consecutive wins over 1976 FC Phoenix, Jabloteh and Caledonia, the ninth-placed Eagles will try to continue their recent good form when they face a struggling Rangers team which has won just one game so far this season.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Police FC*11*8*1*2*24*11*13*25

Club Sando*11*8*0*3*26*7*19*24

Defence Force*9*7*2*0*21*8*13*23

Prisons*11*7*1*3*18*10*8*22

MIC Central FC*10*5*2*3*18*19*-1*17

AC Port of Spain*11*4*4*3*15*15*0*16

Jabloteh*11*3*3*5*17*24*-7*12

Caledonia*9*3*1*5*19*19*0*10

Eagles FC*10*3*1*6*17*19*-2*10

Point Fortin*11*2*1*8*9*24*-15*7

1976 FC Phoenix*10*2*0*8*12*24*-12*6

La Horquetta Rangers*10*1*2*7*7*23*-16*5