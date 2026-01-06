Gunfire in Caracas

The National Assembly building in downtown Caracas, Venezuela on January 3. - AP PHOTO

MISCOMMUNICATION between security groups is being blamed for anti-aircraft gunfire near the Palace of Miraflores, headquarters of the presidential compound in Caracas, Venezuela, hours after the ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro appeared before a federal judge in the US.

Several media outlets reported gunfire and strong movements of troops on the night of January 5.

Drones were reportedly fired upon by members of the Miraflores Police and palace security in Venezuela’s capital city. No injuries have been reported.

On January 6, CNN shared a “verified” video of anti-aircraft fire above the city.

An accompanying post said, “Officials say the incident was caused by a miscommunication between security forces operating near the presidential palace.”

In the aftermath, Internal Relations, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello Rondon toured several areas in Caracas, including Plaza O Leary, to “monitor the deployment of security agencies and to determine the calm climate that prevails in the city.”

The Chavista said all was calm there.

A Facebook post on Con El Mazo Dando, the name of the weekly programme hosted by Rondon, added, “During his tour, he talked with the officials of the different security forces who offered some insight into the calm situation in the space under surveillance. "

Before dawn on January 3, Maduro and his wife were captured by US forces from a compound in Caracas and transported to the US.

The operation, which left 32 Cuban fighters dead, and the court appearance of the couple have drawn criticisms and praises within both countries and from international leaders and groups.

Two days later, on January 5, they made their first court appearance in a New York federal court. Maduro pleaded not guilty to federal drug and weapons charges, declaring himself a prisoner of war.

That same day, the Venezuelan National Assembly was installed for 2026-2031, and vice-president Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as the interim president.

Later in the night, Rodriguez took to Telegram to highlight once again what she called the kidnapping of two heroes who are now held hostage in the US, Maduro and his wife.

“I swear that I will not rest my arm nor my soul until I see Venezuela in its rightful destiny, on the pedestal of historic honor, as a free, sovereign and independent nation.”

“In national unity, let us work together as one Venezuela, from all sectors, for the peace, economic stability and social well-being of our people.”