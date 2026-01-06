Grading cops in schools

DCP Junior Benjamin - Angelo Marcelle

THE NEW school term began on January 5 with no major accounting by education authorities on how the stationing of cops in classrooms has fared. That’s disappointing.

It might be too soon to assess whether this initiative is working. The programme began in September – a single term is barely enough time.

And only some aspects of this programme lend themselves to immediate measurement through things like statistics or the frequency of violent incident reports.

More intangible outcomes will take time to emerge, whether they be shifts in student attitudes or changes within communities. It’s even possible such things may only come to light years later through expert study.

But viewed from the limited perspective of whether there have been any incidents that have placed children at risk, the fact that no reports of such incidents have emerged suggests the project can get a passing grade on that front at least.

Anxiety emerged last year over the question of armed cops being involved.

Yet, the situation is murkier if we look at the overall impact on misbehaviour. Anecdotal evidence suggests violence in schools continues unabated, though it is difficult to measure this precisely without clear statistical markers.

Police officials insist that fighting has decreased.

Dr Michael Dowlath’s Ministry of Education has not been proactive enough in reporting to the country on the efficacy of this new system, introduced with fanfare months ago.

Up to December 24, the ministry was reportedly still verifying information in relation to the number of students arrested and plans for the upcoming period.

At the same time, DCP Junior Benjamin this week disclosed that the programme is expanding, with the Tranquillity Government Secondary School being added to the list of schools placed under police monitoring. That suggests a degree of satisfaction over how things are working.

According to DCP Benjamin, 29 students from different schools were arrested for various violations in the first term. Offences included possession of weapons and drugs, assault and robbery. That alone is revealing, giving graphic insight into what’s happening in the nation’s education facilities.

Also revealing is the disclosure that students were hauled to court, where decisions were taken as to what kind of remedial measures should be adopted. Not enough is known about this judicial aspect.

Nor have we heard much about the 95 specially trained officers assigned to this project, how they have functioned in their role, and whether they will soon be subject to reappraisal.

The ministry needs to say more about all of this by the close of this term. Failing which it will be tempting to assume this measure, never intended as a panacea, has been of limited impact.