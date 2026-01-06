Full Blown remembers sports-loving grandpa Eddie Hart

Eddie Hart -

SOCA artistes, songwriters and producers Full Blown Entertainment (brothers Kevon and Kory Hart) paid tribute to their grandfather Eddie Hart in a social media post.

The senior Hart, 89, died on January 4. He was a community and sport activist, responsible for developing the Eddie Hart Football League and was a former PNM MP.

The brothers have continued the rich contribution of the Hart family through their music.

Their 2026 song Respectfully Yours is one of the more popular songs for the Carnival season.

“Our grandfather lived a full life that exceeded the biblical three scores and ten,” Full Blown wrote.

Reflecting on their last interaction with their grandfather, they said, “In our final conversation with him a few days ago, we gave him the news that we currently have the number one song in the country and he struggled to respond by saying, ‘We’s number one. Keep mashing them up!’

The Hart brothers said Eddie certainly left his mark.

“To be called King by many speaks on the impact you had on the lives of others. Life was not meant to be accompanied by death, but FOR NOW it comes hand in hand. You will always be missed Edward “Eddie” Hart!”