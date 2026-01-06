From Red Force to USA: Katwaroo driving Falcons’ rise and youth development

Ex-Red Force wicketkeeper Steven Katwaroo now heads the coaching staff at Falcons Junior Sports Club in New Jersey, USA. -

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago Red Force wicketkeeper/batsman Steven Katwaroo has been shaping the next generation of American cricketers since relocating to the US in 2021.

Now based in Edison, New Jersey, Katwaroo, 32, is the head coach at Falcons Junior Sports Club, where he has overseen a complete overhaul of the club’s development structure.

Since then, he’s been working with the club’s U11, U13, U15 and U17 teams, in addition to hosting an array of private online sessions with other cricketers across North America.

Reflecting on his early days in the US, Katwaroo said he had to restructure the club’s programme so facilitate their current crop of players. When he arrived in the US, Katwaroo was a level one (foundation) certified coach.

In his first year there, he recognised the importance of bolstering his qualifications and went on to earn level two (core), three (advanced) and four (specialist) coaching certification. His work quickly translated into results.

After implementing a long-term development plan, Falcons surged from the bottom of the standings to become a competitive force across age groups. During the 2024–2025 season, the club finished fourth in the U13 competition and topped the U15 preliminary round before falling in the semi-finals.

Coach Katwaroo said the club has enjoyed success over the last two years. Those same restructured templates, he said, have since expanded beyond Falcons.

Katwaroo now runs individual and online coaching sessions for players across several US states, including Washington DC, Philadelphia and Atlanta. At Falcons, he oversees more than 50 players, who are preparing for potential picks in the zonal, national and even international teams during the coming season.

One of his standout success stories has been the rise of female cricketer Kriti Dayalu, who was selected to the US U15 team last August.

“It started with her not knowing anything about cricket. I groomed her into a top order wicketkeeper/batter,” he said. She went on to represent New Jersey and emerged as one of Falcons’ top performers.

Katwaroo’s coaching credentials have been central to his impact, he said.

“Doing the level four coaching course brings great benefit. I like to have answers.”

His résumé also includes working with international and national players such as West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein, USA national player Jesse Singh, and US U19 prospect Prannav Chettipalayam.

At Falcons, every coach reports to him as he designs individual improvement plans for each player.

Despite workload, Katwaroo remains driven

“I take pride in what I do. At the end of the day, I want to see results and make sure these kids improve.”

Looking ahead, Katwaroo plans to fine-tune development plans in 2026, increase technical and mental training during the ongoing winter, and organise tours to ensure players gain valuable match experience.

He aims to provide each player with a roadmap toward regional conferences and USA U15 or U19 selection by year’s end.

His influence extends nationally, after being appointed a selector for the US youth development pathway, where he evaluates more than 150 players across Under-11 to Under-15 levels. In total, he works with an estimated 200 to 250 players ranging from youth to senior ranks.

Katwaroo was also selected to work with Nettingham Middle School in Scotch Plains-Fanwood as part of International Sports Week. There, he introduced around 600 students to the sport, working with students of all ages, athletic abilities and disabilities.

Motivation, he said, comes from the game itself.

“The love for the game. Everything I learnt and achieved in life was through cricket. I owe my life to the game.”

He added that seeing his players succeed is deeply fulfilling and that he has “no days off” in pursuit of their goals.

A former standout himself, Katwaroo played club cricket for Preysal, Comets and PowerGen, represented TT Red Force for a decade, and captained the national youth teams at Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 levels.

While focused on US development, he has not closed the door on giving back to TT or the wider Caribbean.

“God knows my next move, I don’t know my next move… If I’m ever invited to be a part of TT Cricket Board or the West Indies, I am open for it.”