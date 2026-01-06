Fire forces closure of Beetham Landfill

Thick smoke emanating from a fire in the Beetham Landfill, Port of Spain. -

THE Beetham Landfill will remain closed until further notice.

As a result, the Port of Spain City Corporation has redirected sanitation operations to the Forres Park Landfill, Claxton Bay.

In a news release on January 6, the Port of Spain City Corporation said all available trucks are deployed to manage the increased travel distance.

The move became necessary after a fire broke out at the Beetham Landfill on January 4.

Swmcol said that at approximately 9.55 pm, a fire broke out on the eastern side of the landfill and progressed toward the southeastern area.

It said, the Fire Service contained the fire around 12.30 am on January 5, but the incident has generated significant levels of smoke in the surrounding areas.

On January 6, Swmcol said the fire has persisted and residual smoke remains visible in Port of Spain and environs.

The company is urging the public, particularly individuals with respiratory conditions, to exercise caution when traversing Beetham Highway and surrounding areas.

The Port of Spain City Corporation has also deployed resources to assist Swmcol in bringing the situation at the landfill under control.