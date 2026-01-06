Felician-Moses scores at Royhil Seals Water Polo awards

Giovanni Felician-Moses, right, receives the top prize of Player of the Year at the Royhil Seals Water Polo Club Annual Awards Dinner on January 3, 2025. -

GIOVANNI Felician-Moses captured the majority of the top prizes as Royhil Seals Water Polo Club recognised their athletes at the Annual Awards Dinner held at St Mary’s College Hall on January 3.

Felician-Moses, who took home the trophy for the MVP among the club’s Under-14 males, also went on to take the Rising Seal award for the second year running and Top Player of the Year award.

The Rising Seal award is awarded annually to the Under-14 player who shows the most promise for the future, while the Player of the Year awards the player who best represents the club technically, tactically and exhibits discipline and improvement.

In 2025, Felician-Moses represented Royhil Seals at the South Florida International Water Polo tournament in February and the CAA Water Polo tournament in Curacao, where Royhil Seals captured gold and silver in the Under-14 mixed category with Felician-Moses as part of the gold medal team, while taking the prize for the top goalie in the Under-16 male at the same tournament. Currently a fourth form student at Fatima College, he led his school to gold medal performances, both in the Under-14 male and Under-16 male divisions of the Republic Bank ASATT National Secondary School’s Water Polo League and the Secondary School Beach Polo Championships.

In November, Felician-Moses made his debut for TT at the Carifta Aquatics Championships in Coral Springs, Florida, as captain of the Under-14 team, while also taking the best goalkeeper prize and gold medal in the Under-16 male category.

In 2026, Felician-Moses is expected to be in action once again, showing his dominance at the school, club and national team levels as an Under-16 player.