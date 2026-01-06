Farley: Arrival of MV Blue Wave Harmony prophetic

MV Blue Wave Harmony -

TOBAGO People’s Party (TPP) political leader Farley Augustine has described the impending arrival of the MV Blue Wave Harmony as prophetic, saying the cargo vessel is expected to begin operations on the same week of the THA elections – January 12.

Addressing a political meeting in the Bethesda/Les Coteaux electoral district on January 5, he declared, “The boat is signalling that a blue wave is coming here effective the date the Cabo Star will be going, which is January 12, 2026."

The symbol of the TPP is an anchor while its primary colour is blue.

"Brothers and sisters, if that is not prophetic, I don’t know what is.”

Augustine told supporters he learnt about the vessel in a letter, dated January 5, that was sent to him by Works Minister Jearlean John.

He said in the letter, John noted that the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) had entered into an agreement with a Panamanian ship owner to lease the vessel for an initial period of 12 months.

Augustine, who is also the Chief Secretary, said during this period the government will continue its efforts towards the permanent acquisition of a dedicated cargo vessel for the inter-island route.

“In other words, we getting a boat for 12 months while the government continues to look for a permanent solution,” he said.

Augustine said the vessel has already departed Egypt and is en route to the Port of Port of Spain in time to begin operations.

He added the MV Blue Wave Harmony represents “a significant enhancement” in both cargo handling capability and passenger accommodation.

“Listen to this, it has increased cargo capacity, meaning it will carry more load, expanded refrigerated cargo capacity. It will carry more cold storage.

“It has more cabins than the five you had. I am advised that it will be in the vicinity of 100 cabins, improved from five….This eh no rundown, smoky, dry boat.”

Augustine praised the government for supplying Tobago with a modern vessel, which reflected the feedback from ferry users.

The Tobago Chamber of Industry & Commerce also welcomed the introduction of the MV Blue Wave Harmony.

But the organisation said it will be monitoring the vessel’s performance closely for reliability and efficiency.

“While this is a step in the right direction, businesses will be looking closely at consistent sailings, efficient port operations and reliable service delivery,” chamber president Curtis Williams told Newsday on January 6.

“The true success of the MV Blue Wave Harmony will be measured by its ability to provide dependable, predictable cargo movement that supports Tobago’s economic activity and business confidence.”

Williams said the vessel’s increased cargo capacity, improved reliability and enhanced refrigerated storage are positive developments that should help stabilise supply chains and reduce disruptions, particularly for food, construction and retail sectors.

Nidco announced in a statement that a new roll-on/roll off passenger/cargo vessel has been secured on a 12-month lease to replace the MV Cabo Star upon the expiry of its lease on January 12.

It said the MV Blue Wave Harmony is expected to arrive in Trinidad on January 18, depending on weather conditions.

Nidco said the securing of the vessel follows a deliberate and carefully managed procurement process, to ensure improved operational compatibility at both the Port of Port of Spain and the Port of Scarborough, whilst also delivering enhanced cargo capacity, passenger comfort, operational safety, reliability, and reduced transit times.

The company said the vessel would allow hauliers, truckers and users transporting heavier cargo to benefit from improved onboard passenger comfort comparable to that of the passenger ferry service.

Nidco described the MV Blue Wave Harmony as a “more capable and reliable vessel.”

Its key attributes include improved operational reliability, with four main engines providing increased redundancy, reduced risk of service disruption and improved travel times.

The company vessel also offers enhanced passenger amenities, including 73 passenger cabins, each equipped with beds and bathrooms; a 142-seat self-service restaurant, lounge, and entertainment areas; and improved accessibility features, including a passenger lift.

Users also can look forward to increased cargo capacity, accommodating approximately 125 freight units, compared to about 90 trailers on the Cabo Star, allowing for more consistent and reliable cargo movement, it added.

Nidco said while the vessel will be operated by its owners, its upgraded onboard facilities and expanded service offerings will create opportunities for local employment, including the engagement of local concessionaires and service providers, thereby increasing local content and economic participation.

The company said the introduction of the Blue Wave Harmony forms part of the government’s broader strategy to revitalise the inter-island ferry service.

“This includes improved coordination and integration between Nidco and the Port Authority of TT, with enhanced oversight by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure. The focus of these reforms is to increase vessel availability, reliability, and overall service efficiency.”

It said these improvements are already under way.

In the meantime, the TT Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd said it has implemented contingency arrangements utilising the existing vessels, including the APT James, T&T Spirit and Galleon’s Passage, to ensure the continued movement of essential cargo between TT.

“The public and stakeholders are assured that there will be continuation of the seabridge services with enhanced cargo capacity and passenger accommodation following the arrival of the Blue Wave Harmony,” the company said in a release on January 6.

In other developments, Nidco said the APT James has successfully completed its dry-docking and is expected to return to service shortly, while the MV Buccoo Reef is scheduled to undergo similar dry-docking in January 2026.

It said together with the reintroduction of the T&T Spirit and the continued operation of the MV Galleons Passage, these initiatives significantly strengthen the capacity, reliability, and resilience of the seabridge.

Nidco said the government remains firmly committed to revitalising the inter-island ferry service not only as a means of connectivity but as a critical enabler of economic and commercial activity, food security and social well-being for the people of TT.