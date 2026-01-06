Deathtraps on streets

-

THE EDITOR: I write to express my grave concern over the growing hazard of heavily-loaded vehicles parked recklessly throughout our community. We are seeing massive trucks left on steep hills and blind corners without any regard for safety. This isn't just an inconvenience; it is a deathtrap.

Tragically, we have already seen accidents where children have been crushed because of this blatant lack of due care and attention. A heavy vehicle parked on an incline without proper blocking or oversight is a disaster waiting to happen.

Compounding this danger is the eyesore of derelict cars rotting in yards and on sidewalks. Many of our neighbourhoods are beginning to look like scrap heaps, creating health hazards and obstructing vision for drivers.

We cannot wait for another life to be lost. I urge the authorities to enforce stricter parking regulations for heavy machinery and to implement a removal programme for abandoned vehicles. It is time we prioritise human life over parking convenience.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail