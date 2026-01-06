Crushing shortage

-

THE EDITOR: As a direct result of economic mismanagement by the previous administration, TT is now facing a severe foreign exchange shortage. Importers are struggling to meet obligations to overseas suppliers, while draconian payment terms have resurfaced. Bank interest rates remain high as businesses scramble to survive.

In this hostile economic climate, small and medium-sized enterprises are being crushed, and ordinary citizens are feeling the full brunt of the fallout.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail