Cougars set early pace at Golden League Athletics opener

Point Fortin’s Zaccheus Charles wins the boys’ under-20 200m dash, at the 2026 Golden League Athletics meet, at the Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua, on January 4. - Lincoln Holder

Cougars Track and Field recorded a powerful start to their 2026 Keshorn Walcott Golden League Athletics campaign after notching 11 victories across the opening leg at Eddie Hart Grounds in Tacarigua on January 4.

Cougars’ dominance was most evident in the sprints and middle-distance events. In the U11 girls 60m, Azailya Waldron powered home in 9.11 seconds, leading a strong team showing that also saw club-mates Amirah Greene (9.31s) and Sarah Llewellyn (9.52s) finish second and fourth respectively. Coming in third was Pace and Performance’s Samara Moses in 9.37s.

Cougars’ Joel Diaz followed up with an authoritative performance in the boys’ equivalent, clocking 8.95 seconds for victory.

The club continued to stack wins in the U13 and U15 categories. Naomi Phillip claimed the U13 girls’ 60m in 8.24s, while Arthur Caleb and Gill Liam delivered a decisive one-two finish in the U13 boys’ 800m. Caleb stopped the timer on two minutes and 45.47s (2:45.47) while Liam finished in three minutes and 07.53s (3:07.53).

Seth Sylvester added another middle-distance title for Cougars in the U15 boys 800m, stopping the clock at 2:32.67.

In the older age groups, Nyla Kerr showcased class in the U17 girls 800m, winning comfortably in 2:25.61, while Charis McKie rounded off Cougars’ day in commanding fashion with a 2:31.98 victory in the U20 girls 800m.

Memphis Pioneers finished the day as the second most successful team. Eden Chee Wah produced one of the standout runs to take the U17 girls’ 60m in 7.87s, before returning to dominate the 200m in 25.36s. Imani Mills was also impressive in the U20 girls’ 60m, edging a tight field in 7.67s.

Memphis also picked up key field event points through Kayla Fitzpatrick, who captured the U17 girls shot put with a best throw of 11.42 metres, while Josiah Kaiten delivered double sprint success in the U15 boys category, winning the 60m in 7.62s and later the 200m, in 23.56s.

Pace and Performance completed the top three clubs on the day. Keanna Cummings secured the U15 girls 60m title in 8.35s, Aaliyah Griffith topped the U15 girls 800m in 2:44.21, and Renaldo Le Gendre impressed in the U17 boys 800m, winning in 2:12.03.

With the opening round completed, Cougars Track and Field hold the early bragging rights, with four rounds to go.

The second leg sprints off at Shaw Park in Tobago on January 18, Toco Secondary Grounds on January 31, Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin on February 14, and the grand finale at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on March 14.

Other Results

Girls

U11 60m — 1. Azailya Waldron (Cougars) 9.11s; 2. Amirah Greene (Cougars) 9.31s; 3. Samara Moses (Pace and Performance) 9.37s

U13 60m — 1. Naomi Phillip (Cougars) 8.24s; 2. Kelcy Roach (Pace and Performance) 8.50s; 3. Destiny Guevara (Pace and Performance) 8.70s

U15 Discus — 1. Kylah Thomas (Toco Tafac) 8.91m; 2. Rebecca Edwards (Sangre Grande Secondary) 8.16m

U15 800m — 1. Aaliyah Griffith (Pace and Performance) 2:44.21; 2. Brittney Morgan (Cougars) 2:57.48; 3. Camiel Bishop (Neon Wolves) 3:19.74

U17 Discus — 1. Karissa Williams (Burnley AC) 27.80m; 2. Akeya Gonzales (D’Abadie Progressive AC) 24.06m; 3. Kayla Fitzpatrick (Memphis Pioneers) 23.20m

U17 60m — 1. Eden Chee Wah (Memphis Pioneers) 7.87s; 2. Kelis Alexander (Neon Wolves) 7.93s; 3. Daija Reid (Zenith AC) 8.06s

U20 Discus — 1. Peyton Winter (Burnley AC) 37.02m; 2. Sofia Quamina (D’Abadie Progressive AC) 29.30m; 3. Brianna Morgan (Ascend Athletics) 18.84m

Boys

U11 60m — 1. Joel Diaz (Cougars) 8.95s; 2. Jayceon Grosvenor (Memphis Pioneers) 9.12s; 3. Jahmir Christian (Cougars) 9.29s

U15 Discus — 1. Eli’jah Titus (Dookie’s Athletic Development) 24.02m; 2. Daveon Johnson (Toco Tafac) 14.12m; 3. Zavion Cumberbatch (Bates Memorial HS) 7.98m

U15 60m — 1. Josiah Kaiten (Memphis Pioneers) 7.62s; 2. Jervais Walford (Pace and Performance) 7.99s; 3. Makai Johnson (Cougars) 8.19s

U17 Discus — 1. Ethan Mayers (Ascend Athletics) 40.04m; 2. Marcion Davis (Adrenaline Ducks) 34.93m; 3. Josiah McDowell (Toco Tafac) 28.39m

U17 60m — 1. Quemanni Groves (Track Blazers) 7.35s; 2. Josiah Rogers (Cougars) 7.46s; 3. Kylelon Samuel (Tigers AC) 7.54s

U17 800m — 1. Renaldo Le Gendre (Pace and Performance) 2:12.03; 2. Lyndon George (Cougars) 2:13.93; 3. Kerwin Joseph (Tigers AC) 2:16.87

U20 Discus — 1. Daryan Boyce (Ascend Athletics) 43.50m; 2. Tyrique Vincent (Concorde AC) 43.39m; 3. Jaydon Nedd (Ascend Athletics) 43.10m

Men’s Discus — 1. Umar Sandy (UTT Patriots) 48.95m; 2. Kenan Alexander (UTT Patriots) 30.51m; 3. Brent Clarke (Field of Dreams) 23.08m

Men’s Shot Put — 1. Hezekiel Romeo (Ascend Athletics) 16.40m; 2. Brent Clarke (Field of Dreams) 9.55m