Century of intervention

-

FROM THE first September strikes against fishing boats in Caribbean waters, it was not a matter of if, but when and how. Those questions have now been answered.

In all this, the world’s surprise at the bombing of Venezuela and kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro seems, well, surprising.

The lead-up occurred over decades of attempts to control Venezuela’s resources and government, and numerous indicators of all kinds – from think tank, policy, and security documents, failed attempts at installing puppet leaders and seizure of oil tankers to state officials’ statements and warnings.

Additionally, Latin America and the Caribbean have long seen assassinations, invasions, bribery, theft, sanctions, blockades, US supported dictatorships, and endless forms of intervention and destabilisation. Dates and countries are strewn like dominoes being shuffled across the board of the hemisphere: Costa Rica (1948), Guyana (1953), Cuba (1953, 1959, 1961), Guatemala (1954), Uruguay (1954, 1989), Paraguay (1954, 1989), the Dominican Republic (1961, 1965), Chile (1963, 1973), Peru (1963, 1990), Brazil (1964), Bolivia (1971, 2019), Argentina (1976), El Salvador (1979), Nicaragua (1979, 1981), Grenada (1983), Honduras (1988, 2009), Panama (1989), and Haiti (1991, 1994).

Indeed, the 20th century began with US occupation of Haiti in 1915 leading to 19 years of rule by US marines. In 1918, Charlemagne Peralte, the Haitian resistance leader, issued a formal declaration of war against the US for its military occupation, violent dispossession of peasants, and atrocities.

In his words, the “cruel and unjust Yankees brought ruin and hopelessness to our territory. Now…before the whole world, the civilized nations took an oath to respect the rights and sovereignty of small nations. We demand the liberation of our territory and all the advantages given to free and independent states by international law.”

Finding ourselves here again, demanding respect for multilateralism and sovereignty, it is as if we had not seen sign after sign of US rejection of a rules-based global order. This is no friend, no ally, no brother’s keeper.

Commentators are making much of a line crossed and the death of a post-WW2 international order, but wasn’t there always a velvet glove around an iron fist?

Interim president Delcy Rodriguez is in a hard-to-win situation navigating US demands, Maduro supporters, generals, political factions, and

colectivos. “If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price,” threatened Donald Trump, but eventually Venezuelan pride will chaff against Washington running the country and siphoning wealth. Our Venezuelan neighbours are hungry for bread and democracy, but where in the world have celebrations over regime change not eventually turned to protests?

The US has also been obsessed with crushing communist and socialist popular movements alongside making the region open for US capital, and Marco Rubio is gunning for Cuba. Mexico is walking a fine line by co-operating on narco-trafficking, migration, and border security, which are framed as hemispheric threats to the US "homeland" even as President Claudia Sheinbaum continues to emphasise “respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, shared but differentiated responsibility, mutual respect and trust, and co-operation without subordination.”

Caricom is being careful, committing to “the fundamental principles of international law and multilateralism enshrined in the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and respect for human dignity” even as individual Caribbean countries affirm relations with both the US and Venezuela.

TT’s government is still talking about transnational crime and strengthening regional security reinforced by rule of law (which law is unclear) even though Trump is talking oil.

This makes us sound like the CIA wrote our statement to the Security Council or we have no clue what is happening geopolitically or we believe we have no possibility of independent voice without retribution or we are worryingly ideologically aligned or we are over-enthusiastically complicit in the hope that Dragon gas field reserves come our way if we behave. All fraught options that betray our region’s Haitian, Bolivarian, Cuban, Nicaraguan, and Grenadian revolutions’ historical dream.

The US economy is in decline, military force is its route to supremacy, and it will use this force to secure beneficial trade deals, enrich its military industry, undermine China’s economic relationships, contain Russia, maintain the petrodollar, and bring Europe and Japan in line.

Our movements, as they always have, must build a world in which collective people’s power can confront one ruled only by self-interest, violence, and greed.

I extend condolences to the people of Venezuela and Cuba as the death toll approaches 80 killed and numerous wounded, and to the family of 45-year-old Colombian Yohana Rodríguez Sierra, a self-employed trader and single mother who has left behind three orphaned children.

Diary of a mothering worker

Entry 572

motheringworker@gmail.com