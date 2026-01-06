Beauty of Trinidad and Tobago

-

THE EDITOR: There is a familiarity and warmth of the grassroots people of this county that is gloriously unmistakable and cannot be bought. Perhaps it comes from some deep recognition that people matter more than acquisitions and fame or worldly power.

It’s the market vendor who gives extra sorrel or peas with a smile, which is so different from the big store owners who seem to watch every dollar, perhaps unknowingly, to their detriment. It’s the labourer who says "make sure and pass in, we making a cook Saturday" that warms my heart. Of course the bonus for me is it’s a come as you are, no dress code required.

The beautiful welcoming generosity of the ordinary, or rather the quite extraordinary, people of this country makes me proud to be from TT, and I’ve heard from tourists that it’s a main attraction for some who return time and time again.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail