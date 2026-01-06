Appoint SporTT board, please

-

THE EDITOR: In case the government forgot, I would like to gently remind the Cabinet to fast track the appointment of the board of the Sports Company of TT (SporTT). This board is essential for the proper functioning of all sports in the country. There are umpires, referees and coaches that need to be paid, and not having a board in place means that funding cannot be deliberated.

It is eight months since the UNC took office and not having a SporTT board in place by now is too long in my humble opinion.

I also urge the Office of the Prime Minister to consider appointing the board of the Prime Minister's Sport and Cultural Fund, as it is also a source of funding for many academies, cultural groups and NGOs.

Take, for example, the North Zone Cricket Council which has no money to pay umpires for the 2025 season, despite hosting a spanking T20 festival at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. It is said the board has approached the TT Cricket Board for funding, which would be futile because of reports missing funds.

It is firm leadership by the NGC chairman for cutting funding to various sport and cultural organisations because, as he rightfully said, there are ministries responsible for that, such as the Ministry of Sport.

These are the kinds of issues that the opposition leader and her team should be championing.

Somebody in authority, somewhere out there, please intervene.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas