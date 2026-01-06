Anderson is the 2025 UWI Global Campus valedictorian

Jamaican Alex Anderson, a graduand of the bachelor of education in educational leadership and management will represent the graduating Class of 2025 as its valedictorian at The UWI Global Campus Virtual graduation ceremony on January 10.

A media release said, Anderson, a dedicated educator from Montego Bay, St James, has eight years of experience as a primary school teacher. Throughout his career, he has consistently cultivated confidence, curiosity and academic success among his students. Driven by a passion for student-centred teaching and a deep belief in education as a tool for personal transformation, he continues to inspire both learners and colleagues alike.

His academic journey began in Canada, where he earned a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Waterloo in 2012. Later in 2020, he furthered his studies by enrolling in the bachelor of education in educational leadership and management at The UWI Global Campus. His academic engagement, combined with his practical experience in the classroom, has reinforced his commitment to transformative and student-centred approaches to education, the release said.

Anderson's educational philosophy transcends conventional academic benchmarks. He perceives teaching as a vocation dedicated to guiding students towards the discovery of their potential and the development of critical thinking skills essential for success beyond the classroom. Balancing the demands of full-time teaching, rigorous academic study, and family life, Anderson exemplifies the values of perseverance, resilience, and discipline. He often reflects on the quote by Walter Elliot: 'Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races one after the other," a sentiment that encapsulates his approach to both personal and professional challenges.

Anderson’s philosophy of education extends beyond traditional metrics. He views teaching as a calling to guide students in discovering their potential and developing critical thinking skills that prepare them for life beyond the classroom. His greatest fulfilment comes from witnessing the transformation of effort into achievement and curiosity into confidence.

Beyond his role as an educator and student, Anderson enjoys a range of personal interests, including football, travel, music and cooking, a passion rooted in formative experiences shared with his mother in a family kitchen. His Christian faith serves as a central pillar of both his personal and professional life, informing his practice with humility, compassion and purpose. He draws inspiration from the Biblical passage Philippians 2:3-4, which speaks to the importance of valuing others and living a life of purpose and integrity.

Looking toward the future, Anderson aspires to contribute to the development of educational environments that prepare students not only for academic assessments but for life. His vision encompasses classrooms that prioritise creativity and critical thinking, where every child is equipped and empowered to thrive in an ever-evolving world, the release said.

As is customary, Anderson will deliver the valedictory speech at the graduation ceremony on behalf of his fellow graduates from across the region. Pro vice-chancellor and principal Dr Francis O Severin is understandably delighted that an educator is once again being acclaimed in this way, and believes that “… this honour serves as a motivation for other teachers, principals, education officers, and educators generally, whose work and efforts too often go unrecognised and who certainly must depend for their everyday ‘fuel’ on intrinsic satisfaction and the accomplishments of their students, rather than on pecuniary or monetary rewards.” The Campus’s Senior Management Team celebrates his remarkable academic achievement and extends best wishes for continued success in his future endeavours.

Staff, students, alumni, other stakeholders and friends of The UWI across the region are invited to tune in to the virtual graduation ceremony on January 10 at 6 pm EC via UWItv.global UWItv’s Facebook Live, Flow EVO channels, and Flow’s Bluu mobile app.