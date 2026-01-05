Trump wants 'total access' to Venezuela

US President Donald Trump says he wants "total access" to Venezuela following the removal of President Nicolas Maduro in a deadly military operation in Caracas on January 3. Over 80 people have reportedly been killed in the early morning operation, including 35 Cuban armed officers.

US military seized Maduro and his wife and transported them back to the US to face charges including narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine.

Venezuela vice president Delcy Rodriguez has assumed leadership of the South American country in Maduro's absence.

Asked what he needed from Rodriguez in the next two weeks, Trump said, "Total access. We need access to the oil and to other things in their country that allows us to rebuild their country."

He said the US would rebuild roads and fallen bridges.

Trump has made it clear that the US intends to re-establish US oil companies in Venezuela to extract the natural resource. He has claimed the nationalisation of the industry yeas ago in Venezuela was unfair.