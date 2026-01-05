Pensioner chopped in Toco home invasion

- File photo

A 65-YEAR-OLD man is nursing chop wounds following a terrifying home invasion in Big Bay, Toco, early on January 4.

Reports say the victim was at his home on Paria Main Road, around 6.10 am, taking in the sea breeze from his living room, when the incident occurred.

The pensioner told police he had his windows open when he saw three masked men, dressed in dark clothing and armed with cutlasses, climbing into his home.

The victim reportedly challenged the intruders, leading to a struggle. During the altercation, he was chopped multiple times on his hands and feet.

In an attempt to end the attack, the man offered the assailants money and valuables, but they reportedly refused. The men then used electrical cords to bind his hands and feet before beating him again.

The suspects fled through the window, taking a Samsung S21, an iPhone 13, a Unit Trust card, and a Royal Bank card. The victim was found by a neighbour and taken to the Toco Health Facility for treatment.

Police spoke to the attending physician, who confirmed the victim was in stable condition but required minor surgery. Toco police conducted a search of the surrounding area for the suspects, but no arrests were made.

Investigations are ongoing.