Drivers complain of $600 late licensing renewal fee

Devanand Gannes shows his Ministry of Works and Transport Licensing Department receipt for $2,000, which includes a late renewal fee, at Wrightson Road, Port of Spain office, on January 5. - Angelo Marcelle

SEVERAL drivers have complained to Newsday about having to fork out an additional late fee of $600 to be paid on top of their standard driver's licence renewal fee of $500, when Newsday visited the licensing office at Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on January 5. Most drivers said they had not been told beforehand of the new late fee.

Two individuals told Newsday the expiry date on their licences had been January 4, which this year falls on a Sunday, and said the office's closure on that day meant they simply had no chance to renew their licence in time.

One man told Newsday he worked in a very sensitive area in helping provide the police with evidence against crime and so needed the licence for his job and so felt he had no choice but to pay the late fee.

A couple of individuals told Newsday they thought that the licensing office was chaotic, in terms of how they handed clients. One woman said their system of computerised records seemed to not be working properly. Newsday spoke briefly at lunchtime to Transport Minister Eli Zakour who promised to call us back.

A memo from Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke, dated January 2, announced the fees and was circulated online on January 5.

This mandated a $600 late fee and $500 fee for expiry of five-year permits by six months or less. For the ten-year permit, the fee is $1,000 plus the late fee.

For expiration of six months to three years, the late fee will be $1,000, the memo said, plus $500 (five years) and $1,000 (ten years) permit fees respectively.

Among the new late fees to be paid under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, was a $3,500 late fee to renew a driver's licence that expired for three-five years.

Someone renewing a permit that expired more than five years must resit the driving test.

A permit holder who was absent from TT for six months-three years or for three-five years will pay a late fee of $600 upon the presentation of proof via their passport.