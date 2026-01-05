Delcy to US: Let's co-operate based on international law

Acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodriguez, centre, at a meeting in Venezuela on January 4. -

Ahead of the captured Venezuelan president's first court appearance in New York on January 5, the acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, issued a message to the world and the US.

On Facebook at 9.56 pm on January 4, Rodriguez reaffirmed her country's commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence.

"Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international co-operation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation," she said.

"We prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the US and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, premised on sovereign equality and non-interference. These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world."

Before dawn on January 3, US forces captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from a compound in Caracas. The couple was transported to the US, where they are expected to answer several charges.

The Donald Trump-led administration has repeatedly accused Maduro and his regime of being part of narco-terrorism, a claim that officials from the South American nation have denied.

Rodriguez yet again called on the US government to collaborate with Venezuela "on an agenda of co-operation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence."

She added, "President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been President Nicolás Maduro's message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now. This is the Venezuela I believe in and have dedicated my life to. I dream of a Venezuela where all good Venezuelans can come together."

She went on to say that Venezuela has the right to peace, development, sovereignty and a future.

Rodriguez, together with Venezuela Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Eduardo Gil Pinto and other officials, has paid tributes to the 32 Cuban combatants who were killed in the extraction of Maduro and his wife.

Via Telegram on January 5, Delcy said, "Honour and glory to the 32 Cuban brothers who were murdered during the criminal US military aggression against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

"Our condolences to President (Miguel) Díaz-Canel, the government, and the glorious people of Cuba. Fly high, fighters! Your example remains planted in the sacred land of Simón Bolívar as an example of courage and dignity."