Bandit steals $2,300 from pensioner's pocket

- File photo

AN 80-year-old man was left shaken after a brazen home invasion at his Nelson Street, Port of Spain, apartment early on January 3.

Reports say the victim was at home around 12.30 am when a man unknown to him entered his apartment and sat beside him. The elderly man told police he sat still in fear as the intruder rummaged through his pockets.

The suspect escaped with the victim’s wallet containing $2,300 in cash and his identification card.

The suspect is described as being of African descent, about five-feet, six-inches tall, with a dark complexion, slim build, and unkempt hair. He was dressed in dark clothing.

Investigations are continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.