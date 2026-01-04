World is waking up

-

THE EDITOR: Recent reports of Chinese tankers heading to Venezuela highlight a larger truth: the world is waking up to the dangers of dependency. China does not seek open war; it wages economic warfare, through supply chains, rare earths, and leverage, as seen during covid19.

The US and Europe are now regrouping, reshoring manufacturing and breaking free from Russia’s gas grip. Power today is not just military; it is control of essentials.

Meanwhile, Israel remains a key strategic anchor in an unstable world, while North Korea reminds us that tyranny still survives behind closed borders.

The age of blind globalisation is over. Self-reliance is no longer optional, it is survival.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail