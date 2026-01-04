Valencia woman shot dead

A 52-year-old woman is dead after her taxi was ambushed early on January 4 in Valencia. She has been identified as Nancy Almarales of Clarence Trace, Valencia.

According to reports, Almarales was returning to her home on Clarence Trace, Valencia to collect an item early on January 4, when the car she was in, driven by a man who plied his vehicle for private hire, was ambushed by gunmen.

The gunmen riddled the car with bullets before escaping, but the driver of the car managed to drive to the Valencia Police Post, where he crashed into the station’s wall.

When Valencia police officers responded, the driver told police about the incident, before collapsing.

He was taken to hospital where is currently listed as being in a stable condition but Almarales died at the scene.

Almarales’ relatives told Newsday that she intended to enter the quarrying business, partnering with a prominent attorney from the Sangre Grande area. Relatives said they warned her against the trade.

Relatives also alleged that Almarales received death threats from rival quarry operators in December.

Almarales was the common-law wife of Sherwin Coxall, who was shot and killed on June 11, 2024, at Williams Trace, St Albans Village, Valencia. Her brother-in-law Devon Coxall was also murdered less than a year later, on May 31, 2025, at his home along Williams Trace Extension, St Albans Village.