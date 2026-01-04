Unseen epidemic of male suicide in Trinidad and Tobago

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh -

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

LET’S FACE it, the suicide epidemic in TT is alarming, especially when you look at the numbers. Men are dying by suicide almost four times as often as women. From 2020 to 2023, the nation reported 478 suicides, an astonishing 83 per cent of which involved males. Even in 2023, although the overall figures showed a decrease, men still accounted for 78 per cent of these deaths. This isn't just a statistic; it’s a serious social crisis revealing significant issues within our society.

We often hear that we should “man up,” that “real men” don’t cry, and that showing emotion is somehow a sign of weakness. The issue is especially pressing among certain groups, with Indo-Trinidadian men facing particularly high suicide rates.

Weight of sociocultural expectations on men

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, who founded International Men's Day, points out that societal pressures and toxic masculinity play major roles in these alarming rates. Men often feel they can’t show vulnerability, it’s like they’ve got to wear a mask. Psychologist Dr Margaret Nakhid-Chatoor calls this an experience of "silent suffering."

Many men internalise their emotional struggles instead of reaching out for help. This emotional lockdown becomes even more dangerous during crises like job losses or financial holes, putting tremendous weight on men who often feel obligated to be the main providers for their families.

Ethnic, cultural dimensions of vulnerability

Cultural sensitivity is essential in mental health interventions, Nakhid-Chatoor emphasises, especially when considering the unique challenges faced by the East Indian community, where suicide rates among men are disproportionately high. Teelucksingh adds that if a boy chooses to marry someone from a different religion or ethnicity, he risks being ostracised, a remarkable pressure for youngsters. Then there are those who face bullying based on their sexuality.

Nakhid-Chatoor urges that community contexts must be factored into effective suicide prevention; we need to ask where are the churches, temples, and mosques in this battle against despair?

Socio-economic triggers and breadwinner burden

Economic hardships are often seen, according to Rhondall Feeles, president of the Fathers Association of TT, as the leading trigger for male suicides. Many men feel “useless in the home” and lose their sense of masculinity when they struggle financially, as noted by Teelucksingh. Nakhid-Chatoor highlights this as “a perfect storm,” where economic woes combine with emotional isolation, creating a dangerous cocktail of distress that can, tragically, lead to suicide.

Systemic failures, institutional barriers

It’s surprising, but TT still treats attempted suicide as a criminal offence, according to the World Health Organization. This backward approach needs to change. Nakhid-Chatoor calls for a shift from punishment to public health strategies. The ongoing penalties for suicide attempts only keep the stigma alive, and prevents open discussions, real data collection, and timely interventions. Some view suicide as “shameful” or even “unchristian,” a perspective that complicates matters further.

Inadequate mental health infrastructure

Even when mental health services are available, many people are just plain unaware of them. Teelucksingh points out that a lot of folks don’t see the need for professional help. There are hotlines, like Lifeline TT (800-5588), the ministry’s toll-free line (800-COPE), and Childline (800-4321), but they often lack co-ordination, and follow-up care isn’t consistent.

Prevention strategies, pathways forward

We need to consider decriminalising suicide attempts and fundamentally reorienting how the state approaches this issue, from punishment to prevention. Nakhid-Chatoor argues for a “multifaceted approach” that includes economic support and mental health services. Some policies could be mental health parity laws, which would ensure insurance covers psychological help, and better workplace mental health standards. The critical piece? These policies must recognise the unique perspectives of various ethnic communities, as highlighted by Nakhid-Chatoor.

Community-based interventions

And what about the religious groups? Nakhid-Chatoor points to spiritual and group practices as potential lifelines for our youth, suggesting faith communities could be powerful allies in prevention. Yet, attendance and engagement in places of worship are dwindling. Why is that?

Religious leaders need to take a hard look at their communities. They ought to promote “mental health first aid” and seek training to support their congregants. Spiritual growth can play a vital role, but how do we make our men feel comfortable enough to join, speak up, and participate in community-based solutions?

Redefining masculinity and emotional literacy

We have to start early with education, introducing emotional literacy programmes in schools to teach kids no matter their gender how to recognise and express their feelings. Are we doing this yet? These initiatives should tackle gender stereotypes and provide boys with new models of masculinity that highlight emotional intelligence and mutual support. Workplaces could also benefit from creating environments where discussing mental health is safe and normal. Nakhid-Chatoor advocates for training primary healthcare providers to detect mental health issues better, which is vital for shifting the cultural landscape.

Call to action – 2026

Moving forward will take a collective dose of courage, courage to confront cultural norms, to invest in mental health, and to have tough conversations about pain and healing. Preventing these tragic losses calls for a nationwide rethinking of manhood in TT. The alternative? More silence, more stigma, more headlines reporting an ongoing human tragedy that’s simply too high a price for any society to pay.