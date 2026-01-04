Pope: Put people first in Venezuela

Pope Leo XIV. - AP PHOTO

POPE Leo XIV called for peace in Venezuela and urged that the well-being of its people be put first, in a tweet on the platform X (formerly Twitter) on the morning of January 4.

"It is with deep concern that I am following the developments in Venezuela.

"The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over every other consideration."

He said this must lead to the overcoming of violence, and to the pursuit of paths of justice and peace.

In his full speech viewed online, he also urged the guarantee of the country's sovereignty, ensuring the rule of law as enshrined in the constitution, and respecting the human and civil rights of every one.

"And working to build together a serene future of collaboration, stability, and harmony, with special attention to the poorest who suffer because of the difficult economic situation,” he added.

Leo concluded, "I pray for all this, and I invite you to pray too, entrusting our prayer to the intercession of Our Lady of Coromoto, and to Saints José Gregorio Hernández and Carmen Rendiles." Both are Venezuelans, canonised by Pope Leo XIV.

An hour later, the Pope expressed similar sentiments in a somewhat incomplete Facebook post.

"I continue with great concern the evolution of the situation in Venezuela."