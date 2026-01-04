PNM mourns Eddie Hart

Eddie Hart. - Photo courtesy TT Parliament

FORMER Tunapuna MP Edward "Eddie" Hart, 89, is dead. His son Terence Hart said Hart died at his Tunapuna home at 3.30-4.30 am on the morning of January 4.

"He survived a fall and broke his hip and never recovered," Terence told Newsday. The fall was last November, he said.

Hart is survived by his wife and nine children, Terence said. Hart was born on March 15, 1936, and would have seen his 90th birthday soon. Terence recalled his father's life and contribution including running the Eddie Hart Football League.

"He was well-loved by many. He was a volunteer of a kind which is a dying breed, an almost extinct species.

"It was that volunteer spirit that lent to the success of the league.

"People from all walks of life especially in the east west corridor were able to come and have meaningful activities to engage in during their adolescent years and as young adults, and to play at the highest level." Terence said the league had been an avenue for many youngsters.

"It was a really nice gateway for many people, even to transition into jobs in the army and so on, and who gets to play at a national level and all of that.

"The league was a springboard for many people who have had success."

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles in an online statement fondly recalled Hart as her former junior when she was minister of culture and tourism (2001-2002).

"Eddie Hart and I shared a strong and productive working relationship, grounded in professionalism, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to public service."

She hailed his "dedication, insight, and a genuine passion" to develop TT. "He was diligent, thoughtful, and always prepared to contribute meaningfully to the work before us."

Beckles said she and Hart enjoyed a healthy friendship with open dialogue, respect for differing views, and a deep appreciation for each other’s service.

"He was a colleague who could be relied upon, and a friend whose counsel and camaraderie I valued."

Port of Spain North/St Ann's East MP Stuart Young lamented Hart had transitioned.

"Eddie was an individual whose heart and energy was constantly focused on bettering TT and in particular, Tunapuna" Young hailed Hart for his service and all he contributed to TT.

"Eddie you will be missed. To his family and friends may God grant you strength and comfort at this time and may Eddie’s soul rest in eternal peace."

PNM chairman Marvin Gonzales honoured Hart's life, service and legacy. He said Hart was a respected and dedicated member of the PNM and a committed servant to his community.

"Edward Hart’s contribution to the party and to national life was marked by loyalty, hard work and an unwavering belief in service above self.

"He gave generously of his time and energy and his dedication will be remembered by all who had the privilege of working alongside him."

Former Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde told Newsday, "He was my mentor. He was always in my corner – head coach and manager.

"I learnt a lot from him. It's all about representation."

Forde said even from his days as a councillor (2010-2015), as he passed around the area he would be asked by Tunapuna residents, "How is Mr Eddie Hart going? He is still alive?"

He reiterated that Hart had been a great role model to follow and said people often likened him and Hart.

"I am meeting the family in the morning, to plan a little wake and a funeral. Some of his children have to come in from abroad."

Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) expressed its deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to Hart's family, friends, and loved ones.

TPRC said Hart's legacy was honoured by the Eddie Hart Savannah, named in recognition of his contributions to sport, youth development and community life.

"Generations have gathered, competed, celebrated, and found connection on those grounds, making it a living testament to his vision and service.

"Through this space and the many lives he touched, Mr Hart’s impact will continue to be felt for years to come."

The corporation hoped his family could find comfort in knowing that his legacy endures and his life’s work is remembered with deep respect and gratitude.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you honour the memory of a remarkable public servant and community builder."

Port of Spain councillor Nicole Young said, "A true grass-roots leader, he worked tirelessly within his community, leaving an impact that will long be remembered. I extend sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his life and legacy. May he rest in eternal peace."

The PNM in a statement said Hart’s life-story was one of resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to others.

"Coming from humble beginnings and growing up in a children’s orphanage in Tacarigua, he rose through discipline and purpose to become a respected national figure. His journey stands as a powerful testament to what can be achieved through hard work, service, and faith in community."

The PNM hailed Hart for his football league, "which for more than 42 years served as a pillar of support, discipline, and opportunity for young people in the Tunapuna constituency."

His passion for children and youth development remained a defining feature of his life’s work, the PNM said.

The PNM traced Hart's 16 year political career in which it said he served the people with distinction.

"He contested the Tunapuna constituency on five occasions, winning four times."

He served in the 4th, 5th, 7th, and 8th Republican Parliaments, as a parliamentary secretary and minister of state in ministries such as health, sport and youth affairs, community development, culture, gender affairs, and tourism. "In every role, he was known for his people-centred approach, accessibility, and strong leadership."

The PNM said Hart was awarded the PNM’s highest honour, the Dr Eric Williams Medal of Honour, in 2019.

"Further acknowledgement of his lifelong service came in 2020, when he was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Letters degree by the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT)."

The party expected him to inspire generations of youngsters in TT.

"He embodied the national motto, Together we aspire: Together we achieve, and proved that even from the most modest beginnings, one can rise to make a lasting and meaningful impact on country and community." The PNM extended its deepest condolences to the Hart family, his friends, constituents, and all whose lives he touched.

"We honour his service, celebrate his achievements, and salute a true son of the soil."