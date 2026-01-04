Playwrights Workshop starts monthly series on January 7

Playwright Judith Theodore -

The monthly readers theatre series hosted by the Playwrights Workshop of Trinbago will launch its 2026 season with the readings of playwright and foundation member Judith Theodore.

A December 19, 2025 article said the cold readings will be held on January 7 at Trinidad Theatre Workshop, 6 Newbold Street, St Clair, Port of Spain. Admission is free, it said. Theodore’s Don’t Be Late and The Big Debate will be read.

The release said the monthly theatre series is held on the first Wednesday of each month from 7 pm.

The series, “continues its mission of providing a space for playwrights to hear their scripts read aloud and receive constructive feedback from a live audience.”

“Don’t Be Late is a comedic exploration of a fundamental personality clash. The play centres on an encounter between an impatient, punctual individual and someone who expects life to wait.

“Set in a guest house overlooking a busy crossroad in Scarborough, The Big Debate takes place on Carnival Tuesday morning. As two maids go about their work, they witness the linguistic artistry of passing Speech Bands - the only performers on the streets at that hour - as they engage in a traditional ‘battle of words.’

“The central theme of their rhythmic debate is the real-life controversy surrounding Sir Elton John’s scheduled performance at a Tobago jazz concert. Through this vibrant folk art form, the play explores the clash between protesting church leaders and undeterred promoters, ultimately reflecting on a performance that triumphed despite the stir it caused,” the release said.

It said Theodore’s multifaceted career in the arts spans decades.

“She began her journey as a dancer with the Repertory Dance Company under Astor Johnson before transitioning to the stage and screen. Her acting credits include Godfrey Sealy’s One of our Sons is Missing, Eric Roach’s Belle Fanto, and the popular local television series Westwood Park,” it added. Theodore has participated in workshops like the Cropper Foundation Residential Writing Workshop and the Trinity-in-Trinidad Playwright Workshop with late playwright and director Tony Hall.

“She is an accomplished author with short stories featured in Trinidad Noir and Sixteen, and has published her own anthology, Told by the River. Several of her scripts have been workshopped and produced at the PWT New Play Festival. She acted and directed her play The Big Debate at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop Lemon Oranges and Lime festival in February 2010,” the release said.