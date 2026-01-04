People flourish through Women Owned Media, Republic Bank

Graduates from Flourish’s hydroponic programme. -

The third cohort of the Flourish: Empowering Resilience and Integration programme graduated on December 13.

A ceremony was held at Longdenville Basketball Court to mark the occasion.

A release said the programme was sponsored by Republic Bank through its Power to Make a Difference initiative.

It was organised by Women Owned Media and Education Network (WOMEN) in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Blue Waters, Kiss Baking company, SMJaleel, Xtrafoods Cares, Domino’s Pizza and Use My Services company.

The release added, “The Flourish programme formed part of ongoing efforts to promote social cohesion, skills development, and meaningful integration between migrant and host communities.”

It added that the graduation celebrated 40 participants who completed hands-on training in sewing, carpentry, and hydroponics complemented by entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and integration workshops.

“These components were designed to equip participants not only with income-generating skills, but also with the tools to sustainably manage, grow, and integrate their livelihoods within their communities,” it said.

WOMEN founder Lucia Cabrera-Jones said the programme’s core objective was integration. “Flourish is a project with several components, but all share the same mission: to integrate migrants into local society with the support of host communities, proving that when international, corporative, financial institutions, communities, and individuals come together with shared purpose, transformation happens.”

Republic Bank’s senior manager Davi Samaroo-Singh highlighted the importance of continuity in community-based integration initiatives.

“Partnerships like this matter because they unite institutions that believe in empowerment, inclusion, and opportunity for all and we are delighted to support initiatives that help individuals flourish, uplift families, and strengthen communities.”

She added, “Through our Power to Make a Difference programme, we are committed to creating pathways for women, youth, and vulnerable groups to achieve independence, economic stability, and personal growth. And today, looking at each of you, we see that purpose fulfilled.”

The release said the event was attended by Longdenville community leaders, underscoring strong local and corporate support for inclusive development and social cohesion.