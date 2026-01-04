Near-death experience leads singer to music, God

Samuel George does not only want to share God’s messages through song but through ministry as well. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

A near-death experience led gospel artiste Samuel George not only to God but to music.

The 28-year-old Aranguez singer his latest single, Early in the Morning on January 2.

In 2024, George developed pneumonia which led to him being hospitalised for three days.

During that time, he was unable to swallow food and he could only consume small amounts of fluid. It was painful to eat, he said in an in-person interview with Newsday.

He remembered not wanting to “go out like this”, feeling that his life, up to that point, had little purpose and meaning. He tried many different things in pursuit of his life’s purpose: football, kickboxing and, even, MMA, but all left him feeling unfulfilled.

George asked God to give him another chance at life and it was then he found his purpose.

It was at that moment he started hearing , “Songs or like music playing in my head and from that I was able to write and execute beats, melodies, harmonies, etc, drums.”

This led to his first single: 2024’s Lord You Break Barriers. George had had no musical experience or training before this.With the help of well-known gospel singer Jaron Nurse and others like Blessed Messenger and Ten Strings Media’s David Barker he created his first single, Lord YourBreak Barriers in April 2024.

Within the short timeframe of under two years, he went on to release five more songs including the latest, Early in the Morning. The single blends TT’s indigenous sound (soca) with the strong messaging of serving God.

He is known for blending soca with gospel’s strains. His discography includes four gospelypso and two worship songs.

He described the single as one which infuses the “infectious, joyful rhythms of soca with a core message of faithful devotion.”

It also speaks to why people should start their day with devotion to God.

“By choosing to pray early we actively put God first, declaring that our relationship with him is our highest priority before the world’s noise begins. This sacred appointment is where we trade our anxiety for His peace, our confusion for His direction, and our weakness for his strength,” George said.

Thus far it has been well-received. There has been positive feedback from churches, people in the churches (elders and youth).

It is in George’s quiet moments hehears God’s song which he then shares with the wider world.

He said, “Through worshipping God in my quiet time he would reveal the songs to me. And after that it didn’t matter what I could be doing throughout the day, a song would just come to me.”

For him, music is just a start, he wants to also minister, sharing God’s word in churches, schools and other spaces. George had strong words for TT including its politicians: he said many need to realise they don’t have all of the answers and they have tried a lot of things but not God.

“They rely on their own understanding and judgment and there is failure to realise that God is the answer to take us out of this chaotic state,” he added.

He shared words of encouragement for people who feel hopeless. He said there are a lot of people who feel like they have no value and who are joining gangs or getting caught up in other worldly things but God reassures people of their value and purpose.

“Not because other people don’t see or know the value of you does not mean God does not know the value in you. Ask God to show you yourself through his eyes.”

George hopes to continue sharing God’s messages through songs and different genres. He hopes to travel the world transforming people’s lives while introducing them to God’s love.

“Many people are suffering and, in my songs, are those same messages that people can relate to and understand that there is hope for them.”