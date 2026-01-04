Miss Central Trinidad delegates to make positive difference in society

Marcia Merrick-Mohamed (left), coordinator of the 2026 Miss Central Trinidad Queen pageant, interacts with a prospective delegate during the screening process on January 3. -

YOUNG ladies taking part in the 2026 Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant are expected to make a positive contribution to society. This is one of the clear objectives of the pageant, according to coordinator Marcia Merrick-Mohamed.

“We are looking for bright young women between the ages of 18 to 29. They must be positive, articulate and confident. One of the main qualities we are expecting from the young women is that they must not be satisfied with just winning a pageant, but are eager to make a positive difference in society. The show strives to empower young women and encourage them to be their best in every aspect of their lives,” explained Merrick-Mohamed, herself a former Miss Central Trinidad pageant winner.

Merrick-Mohamed gave an update on the screening of prospective contestants, which was held at the Lisas Gardens Community Centre, Couva, on January 3. The Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant is the marquee event of the six-day festivities organised by the Couva Carnival Committee (CCC).

In addition to attractive prizes for the top positions, the contestants will also compete for several individual awards. These are Best Gown, Best Costume, Miss Intelligent, People’s Choice (online voting) and Miss Photogenic (chosen by photographers). The selection process for the final contestants will be completed within the next week or so.

Merrick-Mohamed appealed for new sponsors to come on board and partner with the CCC, not just for an opportunity to showcase their businesses but also to be part of something exciting that the wider community of Couva eagerly looks forward to every year.

“It’s probably the only local pageant that is free of charge to the public as the committee continues to give back to the people of Couva and foster a safe space and high-quality entertainment for families,” Merrick-Mohamed said.

She noted that Sacha Cosmetics, one of the main sponsors of the pageant for the past two years, has indicated its willingness to continue its partnership for the 2026 edition.