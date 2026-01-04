Minority Leader on TPP's Blueprint: 'It's pure desperation'

Kelvon Morris. -

THA MINORITY LEADER Kelvon Morris has described as “pure desperation,” the Tobago People’s Party’s (TPP’s) 20-year blueprint for the island.

He also accused the party of copying plans from the PNM’s Big Bold Red policy, which was launched on December 21, 2024, at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands, Tobago.

TPP political leader Farley Augustine unveiled the party’s blueprint during a function at the Uptown Fascinators pan tent, Scarborough, on January 1.

Augustine, who is contesting the Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside seat in the January 12 THA election, said the document covers the period 2026-2030.

But he said it was also part of a broader strategic development plan, which is projected to take the island to 2045.

The blueprint, which is expected to be published officially on January 5, looked at several areas, including constitutional authority, tourism development, wellness and healthcare delivery and public sector modernisation.

But in a brief interview with Newsday on January 2, Morris accused the TPP of creating a hastily prepared document ahead of the upcoming election.

“The TPP’s so-called 20-year blueprint is pure desperation,” he said via WhatsApp.

“With elections just days away and defeat staring them in the face, they have rushed out a document built on lies, recycled failures and empty promises.”

Morris, who is contesting the Darrel Spring/Whim electoral district, again accused the TPP of being what he called “a clone” of the UNC.

“Therefore, they are about serving their UNC masters and UNC financiers. That is why, while Tobagonians face job losses, victimisation and hardship, the TPP leadership remains strangely silent.”

He continued, “The same administration that abused contract workers, ignored industrial court rulings and weakened job security, is now shamelessly copying the PNM’s Big Bold Red policies such as extending contracts to five years and pretending to care.”

Morris said Tobagonians are not fools.

“We have seen this UNC-TPP script before. Sweet promises before elections, pain and hardship after. Tobago will not be fooled again.”

The Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce welcomed the TPP’s Blueprint and the PNM’s Red Bold policy but said delivery and execution were critical to the success of both initiatives.

“From a private-sector perspective, the Chamber welcomes the emphasis in both plans on economic development, infrastructure, job creation and institutional reform. These are areas that are critical to restoring business confidence and improving the quality of life for Tobagonians,” chamber president Curtis Williams told Newsday.

“However, while policy documents and manifestos are important, the Chamber’s primary focus will be on delivery and execution. The real test of any plan lies in how effectively it is implemented, financed and monitored over time.”

Describing both plans as “ambitious and exciting visions for Tobago’s future,” Williams said the Chamber looked forward to engaging constructively with whichever party formed the THA, while holding them accountable for action, timelines and measurable outcomes.

“Transparency, accountability and meaningful stakeholder engagement must remain central to the process.”

He also said autonomy will play a very important role in the successful execution of any development agenda, particularly where decision-making authority, procurement, financing, and project implementation are concerned.

Williams said the chamber stands ready to partner, monitor and advocate in the best interest of Tobago’s business community and the wider population, “ensuring that promises translate into real and sustained economic progress.”