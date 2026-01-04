Ministry: Toll increase will not affect maxi taxis immediately

Maxi taxis at City Gate, Port of Spain. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Transport and Civil Aviation Ministry said the recently introduced increase in toll rates will not immediately apply to maxi taxi operators, as the majority would have renewed in October 2025 for the 2026 period. It said as a result, the toll rate adjustment will not affect these operators until their 2027 renewal period in October.

In a release, the ministry said Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour, along with ministry officials, met with Route 2 Maxi Taxi Association president Brenton Knights and association officials on December 30 to discuss challenges affecting the public transportation sector.

Speaking to Newsday by phone on December 30, Knights said the meeting was a cordial one. He reiterated that the association did not plan to raise fares.

“We are not going to raise any fares because the economic climate is still unravelling. It have a lot of things that coming into being in January and also it have some things that will come into being later down in the year and we have to watch the economic climate and the impact of that, then we could really be in a position to make an informed decision. We’re watching and waiting; we’re in observation mode right now.”

Knights reminded the public that they were in the same circumstances together at the end of the day.

“The maxi taxi drivers are citizens of TT, we have to face the grocery, we have to face the pharmacy, we have our children to send to school, we have to face the hefty fines, so governance in the country affects us also. We are not isolated from that.”

The ministry clarified that increase in toll rates will not immediately apply to maxi taxi operators.

“The majority, approximately 1,000 maxi taxi operators were renewed in October 2025 for the 2026 period. As a result, the toll rate adjustment will not affect these operators until their 2027 renewal period in October.”

The ministry said the meeting provided the association with an opportunity to outline several operational and member-related concerns. It said the recent increase in the Priority Bus Route (PBR) toll was also discussed.

“Contrary to misinformation circulating in the public domain, the association confirmed, consistent with its own media release, that no decision has been taken at this time to increase maxi taxi fares.”

The release said the ministry reiterated there was no justification for any increase in maxi taxi fares arising from the adjustment to the toll. It should also be noted that operators will now be required to pay just $6 per day, following decades of paying $3. This was originally stated by the Prime Minister on December 30 via an X post.

The release said the ministry remained committed to working closely with the Route 2 Maxi Taxi Association and other stakeholders to ensure a stable, fair, and efficient public transportation system that serves both operators and the commuting public.