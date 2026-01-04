Manager sues company over alleged wrongful dismissal

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. -

ELECTRONICS retailer Wizz Computers Limited and its director are facing a lawsuit from its former service/operations manager, who claims he was wrongfully dismissed after 27 years of service.

According to court filings, Fazir Mohammed was employed by Wizz Computers from January 1997 until May 17, 2024, and was promoted to service/operations manager in 2009. His duties included overseeing technical operations, branch security, employee management, installation of electronic equipment, and monitoring warranties across the company’s locations.

Mohammed’s lawsuit was filed on January 2. He is represented by attorneys Yaseen Ahmed and Tara Lutchman.

Mohammed alleges that in early 2024, the director ceased direct communication with him, instead sending instructions through employees he supervised. On May 17, 2024, Mohammed claims he was assigned a physically demanding installation task at the company’s Point Lisas warehouse that would normally require two to three people, but he was instructed to perform it alone. Despite notifying the director of the difficulty, he alleges no assistance was provided.

Later that day, in front of at least ten staff members, Mohammed claims the director abruptly fired him without explanation or prior discussion. He contends the dismissal damaged his professional reputation, emotional well-being, and trust in the company.

In addition to claiming 18 months’ loss of earnings totalling $324,000, Mohammed is seeking repayment of $121,378.59 he had previously paid to settle company credit card debts, as well as aggravated and exemplary damages.

His lawyers have demanded the repayment of the loan, notice pay, and additional compensation.