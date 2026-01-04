Former PNM MP Eddie Hart dies

Eddie Hart. - Photo courtesy TT Parliament

FORMER People’s National Movement (PNM) Member of Parliament for Tunapuna, Edward “Eddie” Hart, has died.

In a statement on January 4, the PNM said it was deeply saddened by Hart’s passing, describing him as a dedicated public servant and lifelong advocate for community development and youth empowerment.

Hart served as MP for Tunapuna over a political career spanning about 16 years, winning the seat on four occasions and representing the constituency in the 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th Republican Parliaments. During his tenure, he held several roles, including parliamentary secretary and minister of state in ministries such as Health, Sport and Youth Affairs, Community Development, Culture, Gender Affairs and Tourism.

He was also widely known for his community work, having founded the Hart Connection and the Eddie Hart Football League, which, for more than four decades, provided support and opportunities for young people in Tunapuna.

In recognition of his service, Hart was awarded the PNM’s Dr Eric Williams Medal of Honour in 2019 and received an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from the University of Trinidad and Tobago in 2020.

PNM general secretary Foster Cummings extended condolences to Hart’s family, friends and constituents, saying his legacy would continue to inspire future generations. Former prime minister Stuart Young, SC, and PNM MP, also paid tribute, describing Hart as a “PNM stalwart and patriot” whose efforts were consistently focused on bettering Trinidad and Tobago, particularly Tunapuna.