Eddie Hart remembered as a true patriot of local sport

Former PNM MP Eddie Hart. - TT Parliament

EDDIE Hart, a man described as a patriot of local sport and dedicated to the people of TT, has died. Hart, 89, died on January 4.

Hart, a former Tunapuna MP, was a giant in local football.

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts, said Hart was one of a kind and his contributions will be remembered.

"Today, TT mourns the loss of a true patriot and a cornerstone of our sporting culture, Mr Eddie Hart," Watts said. "Eddie was more than just a name on a league, he was a visionary who understood that sport is the most powerful tool we have for community transformation and youth empowerment."

Hart founded the Eddie Hart Football League, a grassroots initiative which started more than four decades ago that became a cornerstone of local football development.

"Through the legendary Eddie Hart Football League, he created a sanctuary for talent to flourish and for discipline to take root. His legacy is seen in the thousands of young men and women who found their purpose on the Savannah under his guidance. He showed us that with passion and consistency, a local initiative can grow into a national institution."

The Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua is named after the man who loved the people of Tunapuna, Tacarigua and surrounding communities.

"As we reflect on his remarkable life, the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs remains committed to honouring his blueprint for growth. We will ensure that the seeds of excellence he planted continue to bloom in every corner of our nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time," Watts said.

The TT Football Association (TTFA) remembered the man who loved the beautiful game.

"His peaceful transition marks the end of a life lived in unyielding service to our people and to the sport that binds communities across our twin islands," a media release from the TTFA said.

"Hart was a stalwart of community development, education, and youth empowerment, whose dedication transcended both politics and sport. Born into humble beginnings, he rose to become a respected MP for Tunapuna and a Minister of State in several portfolios, including Sport and Youth Affairs, Community Development, Culture, Gender Affairs and Tourism."

The TTFA said the Eddie Hart League gave footballers a platform to accomplish their dreams.

"The league not only provided regular competitive play, but also served as a development pipeline for talented youth, with many players progressing through its ranks and into higher levels of the game.

"Hart’s vision for football was never merely about the game itself, it was about giving young people direction, discipline, opportunity, and hope, especially in communities where access to structured sport was limited.

Hart's name will continue to live on, the TTFA said.

"At the TTFA, we honour Hart’s contribution to the football fraternity and to the wider social fabric of TT. His legacy will continue to inspire, reminding us that sport, at its best, empowers individuals and strengthens communities."