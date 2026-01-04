Don’t ignore rumblings

Mud spews out of a vent at the Piparo Mud Volcano on December 24, beside the vent is one of UWI's seismic instruments, which was ripped from the ground. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE bubbling mud at the Piparo volcano has left residents in the area concerned.

Continuing analysis by geological experts from The UWI underlines the reality. In its third update to residents on January 01, the vent was described as unsettled and active.

When the mud volcano last erupted in 1997, it forced 300 people to evacuate the area and displaced at least 100 of them.

For the residents still living in the area, moving is a significant challenge, but unstable land can't be negotiated with.

Old video of that 1997 eruptions are staggering in their scale. The geyser of hot mud soared more than 200 feet into the air, sending residents running from a violent display of nature's potential for instability literally of seismic proportions.

Before the violent display of geological force was over, the mud flow had covered 2.5 kilometres of land area and forced the creation of a detour road that skirted the volcanic zone.

Before that dramatic explosion, tremors and land shifts had warned of the eruption to come.

When the land again settled, tons of mud had buried three houses, more than a dozen vehicles and scores of farm animals, poultry and house pets. Eleven other houses were partially submerged.

In 2019, geothermal activity cracked the walls of homes in the area and geoscientists warned of continuing instability.

UWI's geoscience teams have examined the volcano and described the vent and the surrounding land as a high risk to the surrounding community.

Their conclusion is that the mud volcano is not only active, it is likely to continue erupting and creating surface deformation as mud and gas under high pressure move northwest, causing uplift, sinking and cracks as it goes.

This sub-surface activity poses a threat to residents and property in its path.

Land and Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein has said his ministry is ready to assist in the relocation of residents from the danger at Piparo, but the government should declare the area a geohazard, restricted to geological study.

Anyone living within a zone of risk defined by geological survey with legal ownership of land and property should be recompensed and assisted in relocation.

The government must take a responsible lead in managing a situation that is, by definition, a force of nature.

Since geological instability increased with visible venting and ground movement on December 24, two houses have been partially destroyed, one roadway became impassable, and utilities have been disconnected.

UWI has called for funding to improve its ability to monitor, predict and mitigate eruption risks.

It would be sensible for the government to declare the entire affected area a region of geological monitoring and study. Anything less would be gambling with nature and that's never a good bet.