Don’t die before you are dead – live fully for 2026

Dr Margaret Nakhid-Chatoor -

DR MARGARET

NAKHID-CHATOOR

AS THE calendar turned to 2026, we are reminded of the fragile brilliance of life. To live fully is to embrace the paradox of existence: joy and sorrow, triumph and failure, beginnings and endings. The new year offers us a chance to shed what no longer serves us and to step into a renewal of change.

However, not everyone looks forward to a new year. Many people feel a complex mix of hope and despair. For some, it’s a time of excitement and new beginnings, of connections with loved ones and renewed promises. For others, it’s another year of loneliness, grief, and thoughts of not wanting to go through another year again. These feelings of hopelessness and isolation can lead some to believe they are truly alone in their pain.

So that the phrase, “Don’t die before you’re dead,” is more than a clever aphorism – it is a call to refuse the quiet surrender that life’s tragedies sometimes tempt us toward. It urges us to resist the trap of emotional resignation, and, instead, to actively choose life with its purpose, passion and presence.

Living well also, despite the many obstacles and discomforts that come our way, is not just about avoiding mental illness or life’s crises, but cultivating resilience, meaning, and authentic connections with others. This resilience is not passive endurance – it is an act of courage, as each day presents us with a choice: to retreat into despair or to step forward with hope. Even the smallest acts – speaking kindly, pursuing a dream, forgiving a hurt – are victories against emotional resignation.

When Viktor Frankl, a psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor, emerged from the horrors of Auschwitz and the concentration camps, he carried with him a profound insight – that even in the most unimaginable suffering, the human spirit can find meaning. Frankl had observed that those people who could discover purpose amidst the despair of war were more likely to survive; and more importantly, to maintain their mental health and sense of humanity.

His story reminds us that suffering is an inevitable part of life, but how we respond to it determines whether we truly live or merely exist. This keen insight, that meaning in life is something that we create and not simply find, can serve as a guiding light for anyone who feels lost, hopeless and alone.

For 2026, be mindful also of what influences your mental well-being. In today’s digital age, social media can increase feelings of inadequacy, comparison with others, and loneliness. Constant exposure to images of perfection and success that you see, and wonder why the same has not happened to you despite your efforts, can lead to negative self-perceptions and despair.

Social media, if not used with care and caution then, can become a trap, providing an illusion of being connected with others while actually deepening the solitude and aloneness in your life. Consider taking breaks from social media at times and focus on genuine, face-to-face relationships or activities that bring you real fulfilment.

This new year offers a blank canvas – a chance to rewrite your story and prioritise your mental health and well-being. Don’t let it be a year of passivity or emotional shutdown. Instead, commit to actively engaging with life. Live fully! Hope fully! Living fully begins with awareness. It requires us to notice when we are slipping into numbness, and instead to make deliberate choices to reconnect – with ourselves, with others, and with what truly matters to us at this point in our lives.

Seek out meaningful relationships, pursue activities that inspire you, and confront your fears with courage. To live fully is not to deny suffering, but to rebuild it into a source of depth and direction. This choice of response is what keeps us alive. It is what transforms endurance into courage, pain into wisdom, and isolation into connection.

Your life is worth fighting for, isn’t it? Don’t die before you are dead. Please don’t. Your presence matters more than you may realise. Your life is valuable, and brighter days are ahead. Let us remember Frankl’s enduring lesson: though we cannot always choose our suffering, we can always choose our response to it. In that choice lies our freedom, our dignity, and our chance to live so fully that death itself finds us already ablaze with life.

As we step into 2026, may we choose courage over fear, connection over isolation, and meaning over emptiness.

Have a happy New Year 2026, readers. Take care.

Dr Margaret Nakhid-Chatoor is a psychologist/educator

Mncpsych17@gmail.com