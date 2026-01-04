Beckles: Where is Kamla?

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles criticised the absence of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar from the UNC's press conference on January 4 attended by Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers and Housing Minister David Lee.

This follows the US military's seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid the positioning of its fleet in the southern Caribbean including a radar presence in TT, the latter fact incurring open threats to TT from top members of the Maduro regime.

"Where is the Prime Minister?" asked Beckles in an online statement hours later.

"The nation would reasonably have expected the Prime Minister to be present at today’s press conference."

Beckles alleged the two ministers appeared unable to provide clear answers on matters of national importance.

"Trinidad and Tobago cannot be expected to accept a Prime Minister who seems unwilling to make herself available to the media and, more importantly, to the people she was elected to serve.

"What makes this situation even more unacceptable is the UNC’s poorly executed press conference, which appeared deliberately designed to distract the population with frivolous and cheap political rhetoric on issues relating to the HDC, rather than addressing the serious and pressing national concerns before us."

Beckles said when reporters had asked about the PM's whereabouts, Sobers fumbled through his response.

"When questioned about why the press conference was held at the UNC headquarters, he claimed it was because the location was “centralised.” Later in the same briefing, he stated that the National Security Council was meeting, only to then assert that he himself was a member of that Council. At best, this was confusing. At worst, it was deeply misleading."

She said Sobers said the PM need not address the nation because “no one in Trinidad feels unsafe” but that the public is still owed answers.

"Leadership demands transparency and accountability, not silence and deflection."

Beckles said critical questions remain unanswered.

"What is the current status of our airports and the flights that were delayed or cancelled? Why were streets cordoned off in Port of Spain?"

She asked about the government stance towards Caricom and the recent developments and toward the Chief Secretary of the THA on matters of national security.

"When will she begin addressing issues relating to international law and the UN Charter?

"Most importantly, what should the wider society expect moving forward?"

Beckles said Sobers struggled through the briefing, allegedly lacking the necessary information and co-ordination with relevant line ministers.

She said the briefing ultimately collapsed when Lee abruptly ended it, allegedly refusing to entertain further questions from the media.

"So the question remains. Where is Kamla Persad-Bissessar?

"If leaders such as Mia Mottley, Irfaan Ali, and Donald Trump can address their nations on matters of public importance, why is the Prime Minister of TT hiding? Our nation deserves better."