3 arrested in firearm and narcotics operations

- File photo

THREE men were arrested over the weekend in separate law enforcement operations targeting firearm and narcotics offences in the Southern and Central Divisions.

A police release on January 4 said that in the Southern Division, officers of the Criminal Investigations Department conducted an operation in the La Romain area between 11 pm on January 2 and 2 am on January 3.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody for possession of a firearm and ammunition. The police said the exercise, coordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Bertie, ASP Ramsaran, Insp Wilkinson, and W/Sgt Narinesingh, is part of ongoing efforts to curb firearm-related offences, including robberies, shootings, and woundings, as well as narcotics-related crimes in the Southern Division.

Meanwhile, in the Central Division, Area North, Task Force officers, assisted by the Regiment, conducted an intelligence-led operation between 9 am and 8 pm on January 3, in the Chaguanas district, the release said. Officers intercepted a white Hyundai Accent with two male occupants and discovered a quantity of cocaine inside the vehicle.

The driver, 23, from Chaguanas, was additionally charged for driving without a driver’s permit and without a certificate of insurance. His passenger, a 21-year-old also from Chaguanas, was also arrested in connection with the cocaine find. The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt. Bhagwandeen, Supt Glodon, and ASP Hernandez.

Investigations into all three arrests are ongoing.